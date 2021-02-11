One-track mind: Shelton man visiting every Nebraska city and town to benefit Child Evangelism Fellowship

Twenty-five towns down, 551 to go.
Michael Pena of Shelton plans to visit every community in Nebraska on behalf of Child Evangelism Fellowship of Central Nebraska.
He doesn’t just visit each community. He runs a mile in each of them, takes a photo and moves on to the next town.
If you haven’t seen him running through your town, you will soon.
If a community has a downtown square, he runs laps around it. If there’s no square, he sets out on the main road for a half mile and comes back. He likes to take a photo of monuments, murals or anything that bears the town’s name. He puts the photos on Facebook to keep followers updated on his progress.
According to his map, Nebraska is home to 595 cities and towns. He had visited about 20 of them before he went to work for Child Evangelism Fellowship in January.
Pena does his running Fridays through Sundays. His wife and two daughters join him on Saturdays and Sundays.
Among other places, he enjoyed his visits to St. Paul and Central City. The family likes to support local businesses, such as Bedhead Coffee in St. Paul.
Wintry weather doesn’t scare Pena, who’s a veteran. He was out running on Saturday, a day when many people didn’t leave their homes.
His family doesn’t run with him. While he’s putting in his miles, his wife and daughters like to walk around and explore.
Pena, 36, is the coordinator of the Central Nebraska chapter of Child Evangelism Fellowship, or CEF, which is trying to expand its presence around the state. “We are a tool for schools and churches in communities to reach children for after-school programs and summer programs,” he said.
Pena said his running project has three benefits. It raises awareness and funds for CEF, and it allows his family to go out and enjoy the state they live in.
Pena was already in the running habit when he started working at CEF. At the end of 2020, he had run five kilometers each day for 120 days in a row. One day last year, he ran a marathon on his own.
Even if he wasn’t doing the CEF fundraiser, he still would be running every day.
Pena’s been a runner since he spent five years in the Coast Guard. Running, he said, helps his mental and physical health.
He goes “anywhere my feet take me,” he said.
He said he enjoys running in the country and in towns. He likes to see what each community offers in the way of bars and cafes, and what’s interesting about each town.
Accompanying her husband, his wife has seen some Nebraska communities for the first time. And she’s a Nebraska native. She grew up, as Autumn Mead, in Wood River.
Pena already was running in area communities when he got the fundraising idea from his cousin. That cousin, who lives in Florida, was raising money for nonprofits by running and working out on an in-home rowing machine. The cousin, who’s named Raylan Heck, suggested Pena stop running on his own and do it for others.
Pena’s office, in Kearney, is responsible for 13 counties.
In normal years, the CEF chapter raises funds with a Christian concert. The 2020 concert was canceled because of COVID-19. He’s running to make up for those lost funds.
Pena calls his effort “Miles for the Message.” Some people have supported him with a lump sum. One person pledged a quarter for each community he visits, which adds up to $144.
To contribute, visit facebook.com/michael.pena.779642 or .cefcentral.com. His phone number is 308-233-1501.
On the weekends, he loads up his family, pulls out his map and hits the road. In one weekend, they visited 17 towns.
It’s easiest when his wife does the driving. He can rest and have a snack “to stay fueled” in between towns.
If his wife drives and he has no weekend commitments, he might be able to hit 100 cities in a weekend.
He hopes to get to every Nebraska community by the end of the year.
Pena met his wife when they were attending Hastings College in 2003. They were married the following year.
Their children are Micaiah, 8, and Annaiah, 7.
He graduated from high school in Colorado Springs, Colo., but he lived a lot of places growing up.
“I’m a military kid from nowhere,” he said.
His father was an Army Ranger.
During his time in the Coast Guard, he and his family spent a year in the Netherlands.
Last year, Pena worked as a corrections officer for the Hall County Department of Corrections. He also worked for a year as a police officer in Shelton.
CEF is a nondenominational organization. Pena’s family attends New Life Church in Grand Island.
According to the CEF website, it is a Bible-centered, worldwide organization. “We are composed of born-again believers whose purpose is to evangelize children with the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ, disciple them in the Word of God and establish them in a Bible-believing Church for Christian living.”