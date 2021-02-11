One-track mind: Shelton man visiting every Nebraska city and town to benefit Child Evangelism Fellowship

His family doesn’t run with him. While he’s putting in his miles, his wife and daughters like to walk around and explore.

Pena, 36, is the coordinator of the Central Nebraska chapter of Child Evangelism Fellowship, or CEF, which is trying to expand its presence around the state. “We are a tool for schools and churches in communities to reach children for after-school programs and summer programs,” he said.

Pena said his running project has three benefits. It raises awareness and funds for CEF, and it allows his family to go out and enjoy the state they live in.

Pena was already in the running habit when he started working at CEF. At the end of 2020, he had run five kilometers each day for 120 days in a row. One day last year, he ran a marathon on his own.

Even if he wasn’t doing the CEF fundraiser, he still would be running every day.

Pena’s been a runner since he spent five years in the Coast Guard. Running, he said, helps his mental and physical health.

He goes “anywhere my feet take me,” he said.

He said he enjoys running in the country and in towns. He likes to see what each community offers in the way of bars and cafes, and what’s interesting about each town.

