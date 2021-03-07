One year ago, the week that changed our lives

That evening, it became impossible to ignore the effect that the coronavirus was having upon our nation. The National Basketball Association pulled players off the court and shut down after a player tested positive.

The National Hockey League soon followed suit.

Even the most avid sports fan who avoids the news side of things got slapped with the fact that our lives were going to change in major ways.

Sitting in a seemingly empty Devaney Sports Center that Thursday morning for an Adams Central vs. St. Paul game was eerie.

As the day went on and other states shut down their state tournaments in progress, there was speculation on press row if Nebraska would be one day and done.

As soon as the alarm went off Friday morning, it was a race to get online and see if the games were still on.

They were. So were Saturday’s finals.

Then sports disappeared from the state for the next three months.

Students who had been on spring break didn’t return to the classroom.

The COVID-19 numbers jumped across much of the state with Hall County becoming one of the nation’s hotbeds.