Online, in-person courses to be offered this winter

Know Your Numbers, Know Your Options

Nebraska Extension’s four-part farm/ranch record-keeping course will be held virtually on four consecutive Thursdays, beginning Oct. 22, from 1 to 3 p.m. each day. Participants should plan on attending each of the four workshop dates.

The course requires participants to have internet connection.

This program is designed to help farmers and ranchers understand their current financial position and how big decisions like large purchases, new leases, or changes in production will affect their bottom line. Participants will work through the financial statements of a case study farm, watch pre-recorded videos, complete assignments, and participate in video chats.

Upon completion of this program, participants will have a better understanding of how financial records can be used to make decisions and confidently discuss their financial position with their family, business partners, and lenders.

Class size is limited, and registration is due by Oct. 19. For more information about the class, fees, and registration, please visit wia.unl.edu/know.

Annie’s Project