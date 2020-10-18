Online, in-person courses to be offered this winter

Know Your Numbers, Know Your Options
Nebraska Extension’s four-part farm/ranch record-keeping course will be held virtually on four consecutive Thursdays, beginning Oct. 22, from 1 to 3 p.m. each day. Participants should plan on attending each of the four workshop dates.
The course requires participants to have internet connection.
This program is designed to help farmers and ranchers understand their current financial position and how big decisions like large purchases, new leases, or changes in production will affect their bottom line. Participants will work through the financial statements of a case study farm, watch pre-recorded videos, complete assignments, and participate in video chats.
Upon completion of this program, participants will have a better understanding of how financial records can be used to make decisions and confidently discuss their financial position with their family, business partners, and lenders.
Class size is limited, and registration is due by Oct. 19. For more information about the class, fees, and registration, please visit wia.unl.edu/know.
Annie’s Project
Annie’s Project classes for women in agriculture will take place this November and December across Nebraska.
This hybrid event is comprised of virtual and in-person components to bring farm and ranch women together to learn from experts about agricultural risk management. There will be time for questions, sharing, reacting, and connecting with presenters and fellow participants in a relaxed, fun, and dynamic way to learn, grow, and meet other farm and ranch women.
The live portion of Annie’s Project classes will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday evenings starting Nov. 5. Classes will be in-person on Nov. 5 and Dec. 17. The remaining courses will be hosted via Zoom, Nov. 12, Nov. 19, Dec. 3, and Dec. 10.
The closest in-person location is at the Dawson County Extension Office (1002 Plum Creek Parkway, Lexington). Participants should plan on attending each of the six workshop dates.
This program requires participants to have internet connection.
The course will consist of 90-minute live presentations, with opportunities to complete an additional 90-minutes per class of hands-on activities, watch on-demand videos, and have access to additional reading materials.
Class size is limited at each location, and registration is due by Nov. 1.
In-person events will require masks, and social distancing will be enforced. For more information on classes, registration, and fees, please visit wia.unl.edu/annies-project-classes-being-nov-5-across-nebraska.
Women Managing Ag Land Conference
The second annual Women Managing Ag Land Conference will take place Dec. 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The conference offers learning opportunities for female farmland owners and tenants looking to improve their business management skills and navigate the challenges of owning and renting agricultural land. This hybrid event will allow participants the opportunity to attend one of three in-person locations or participate via Zoom.
The keynote address, “Finding Happiness in the Craziness of Life,” will be delivered by Kathy Peterson, a farmer from Storm Lake, Iowa, and founder of PeopleWorks, Inc. She will also conduct a workshop, titled “Working with You is Killing Me!”
Peterson’s keynote and workshop will be broadcast live from the Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center near Mead to meeting locations in Kearney and Scottsbluff. The in-person locations are:
— Near Mead: Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center, 1071 County Road G, Ithaca
— Kearney: Holiday Inn Convention Center, 110 South 2nd Avenue
— Scottsbluff: Panhandle Research and Extension Center, 4502 Ave. I
Due to COVID-19, attendance at the three in-person locations will be limited, and health measures will be implemented. Participants may livestream the event from their own device and location via Zoom.
Participants will also have access to on-demand workshops on owning and renting agricultural land including, “Improve your Ag Lease by Improving the Landlord/Tenant Relationship” presented by Extension Educator Allan Vyhnalek; “NextGen A Win-Win for Beginning Farmers & Asset Owners” by Karla Bahm with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture; “Navigating Uncertainty in 2021: Nebraska Land Values & Cash Rental Rates” with Agricultural Economist Jim Jansen, and more.
Registration before Nov. 18 is encouraged, as the cost to participate will increase after this time. Registration for in-person locations will close Nov. 29.
Lunch will be included at each in-person site. For more information on the class, registration, and fees, please visit wia.unl.edu/WMAL.
Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at 308-324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.
