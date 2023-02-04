Last year, Dustyn Stortzum stood on the Fonner Park roof, practicing his announcing calls as he spoke into his cell phone.

This year, Stortzum will be behind the microphone for real.

He's been named the new announcer at Fonner Park, which begins its 2023 race meet on Friday. Stortzum, who lives in Silver Creek, is only 24. He will turn 25 on May 8.

But he knows horse racing.

His grandparents, Donna and the late Delmar Stortzum, used to train horses.

His father and uncle, Darin and Devin, are fixtures at Fonner Park. Darin is a valet, works at the starting gate and is a horse dentist. Devin is a farrier and also works on the starting gate.

When he was growing up, Stortzum attended Fonner races as often as he could with his mother and sister. "Every chance I could get to come out here, I was here," he said.

Even before that, when he was 4 or 5, he'd go with his family to Fairmount Park in Collinsville, Illinois.

"I've just been around the track my entire life," he said.

Stortzum takes over for Steve Anderson, who called Fonner Park races for 19 years. The popular Anderson died in May of 2022 at the age of 69.

Stortzum has actually called one race at Fonner – in April of last year.

For a month and a half last year, Stortzum shadowed Anderson and interim announcer Gary Schaaf.

When he was ailing, Anderson sent Stortzum a text asking if he'd be interested in the job after he stepped down.

After practicing his race calls on the Fonner roof, Stortzum would send the recording to Anderson, who gave him input.

"I've always wanted to be a horse race announcer," he said.

Stortzum is also busy with other sports. On a part-time basis, he does play-by-play for two Columbus radio stations, KZ-100 and 93.5 The Hawk.

On Thursday night, he called a couple of basketball games between Fullerton and Osceola.

He still does an afternoon shift for a station in Pierre, South Dakota, where he used to live. That process is known as voice tracking.

Stortzum, who was born in Illinois, moved with this family to Silver Creek in 2006.

After graduating from Twin River High School in 2016, he got an associate's degree from Northeast Community College, where he studied television/radio broadcasting. While there, he won the collegiate division of the 2018 Nebraska Broadcasters Association Pinnacle Awards.

He then moved to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He's 15 credits shy of a degree in sports media and communications.

On the state level, Stortzum won a Gold Award for best live sports event coverage in the college student television. He also won a national award in the broadcast news division of Skills USA.

Although he loves horse racing, baseball is Stortzum's favorite sport.

Baseball was the only sport he played in high school, after playing basketball in junior high.

"I have epilepsy and I couldn't speak until the age of 5," he said. So being in broadcasting is "a big thing for me."

Baseball was the sport that doctors allowed him to play in high school.

Now, he coaches the Twin River Legion baseball team.

Stortzum began his broadcasting career as a sophomore in high school, broadcasting games on Striv TV.

He learned a lot about horse racing from Anderson and Schaaf.

"It's not just calling the race," he said. Among other things, the announcer has to recognize blanket sponsors.

The announcers showed him the ropes "and how much work goes into calling each race. That's something that I didn't know going into horse racing. I just thought you showed up, called the race and that was it. There's just so much prep work and so much that you have to do behind the scenes that they showed me," he said. "It just opened my eyes to a whole new world."

A good announcer has to look at past results, get to know owners and trainers and build connections with jockeys.

"I have a good relationship with a few jockeys already, which is nice, because I used to work in the jocks' room in Columbus as a 14-, 15-year-old," he said.

"Each jockey's got a certain way they ride and a certain way they lead themselves," Stortzum said. When a particular jockey is matched up with a certain trainer or horse, you know "there's a good chance that those guys are going to run well together," Stortzum said.

A trainer prefers a certain jockey on a horse. When a different jockey rides the horse, it makes things interesting, he said.

Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak is a former Fonner Park announcer.

Stortzum is stepping into a situation very much like Kotulak did.

Kotulak was 25 when he started in 1986. Like Stortzum, he was one semester shy of a bachelor's degree.

"So it's very similar, the paths that we took," Kotulak said.

On the first day, Kotulak will be with Stortzum in the press box.

A track announcer has to make many public address announcements during the day. He must report "things that horse players and guests need to hear -- minutes to post, scratches in the races, jockey changes, all those sorts of things," Kotulak said.

The announcer also has to work with the stewards if they need him to make an announcement.

But Kotulak isn't worried.

"I think he's probably going to be three times better than I was in the first month, and five times better than I was at the of the end of the first season," Kotulak said.

In a news release, Kotulak said, "Dustyn has a solid foundation in broadcasting for his age and his resume of work has impressed me."

With time, he'll have the voice of experience.

"He'll find out quickly about what he can and can't say about a jockey, because a jockey or his wife or his girlfriend or his mother will tell him about something they heard that they didn't like -- whether he said it or not," Kotulak said.

He might also hear from a jockey's agent, Kotulak said.

Nine times out of 10 times, the comment is just hearsay. "He'll learn on his own, but I would like to try to not throw him to the wolves right off the bat," Kotulak said.

Stortzum wants to thank Kotulak "and everyone here at Fonner for giving a 24-year-old the opportunity to be the voice of Fonner Park."

Stortzum might be the youngest track announcer in the country.

"So I'm nervous but excited to get going and have some fun at The Fon," he said.