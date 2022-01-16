Open Space at Hastings College expands with writing, speech

HASTINGS — Open Space for the Visual and Performing Arts immersion experience for high school students at Hastings College is expanding for its summer 2022 program to include creative writing and speech.
The immersion programs — one for visual arts and one for performing arts — will run concurrently Sunday, June 12, through Saturday, June 18, on the Hastings College campus. Creative writing and speech are both in the performing tract, although new electives this year will allow students to cross over into other disciplines and have a broader experience.
“Open Space is a wonderful opportunity for talented high school students, and we’re excited to be expanding even further this year to include creative writing and speech,” said Dr. Annette Vargas, Hastings College vice president of student access, enrollment and performance. “Open Space lets high school students gain many new and creative experiences and really shine as they grow in confidence in their talent and abilities. We simply love hosting them, and providing this opportunity.”
Open Space will accept a total of 80 students for 2022, with about 30 of those spots for a visual arts focus and 50 for a performing arts focus.
The visual arts track will accept high school students who are currently juniors and display a high level of artistic ability. Selected students will spend their week in the world-class Jackson Dinsdale Art Center to gain hands-on experience in a range of art mediums, from glassblowing to sculpture to drawing, and meet Hastings College faculty to discover future opportunities for careers in art.
Open Space for the Performing Arts accepts high school sophomores and juniors with exceptional talent and interest in pursuing music, theatre, creative writing and/or speech in college. This group will focus on advanced techniques and styles within a specific area of music (instrumental, piano, vocal), theater (acting, technical theatre), creative writing and speech.
Students in both tracks will have the opportunity to rotate among electives, including interdisciplinary electives that give students the opportunity to experience and learn about multiple visual and performing arts areas.
Open Space for the Visual Arts and Performing Arts is valued at more than $1,000, but the Jackson Dinsdale Endowment Fund at the Hastings College Foundation generously grants each student a $750 scholarship to attend, lowering the student commitment to $250. However, no student will be turned away due to finances, as additional assistance is available to families who qualify for the free and reduced lunch program.
Student applications require a letter of recommendation and an audition or portfolio. The deadline to apply is April 1, 2022.
The application for Open Space and additional details can be found at hastings.edu/openspace.