Open Space at Hastings College expands with writing, speech

HASTINGS — Open Space for the Visual and Performing Arts immersion experience for high school students at Hastings College is expanding for its summer 2022 program to include creative writing and speech.

The immersion programs — one for visual arts and one for performing arts — will run concurrently Sunday, June 12, through Saturday, June 18, on the Hastings College campus. Creative writing and speech are both in the performing tract, although new electives this year will allow students to cross over into other disciplines and have a broader experience.

“Open Space is a wonderful opportunity for talented high school students, and we’re excited to be expanding even further this year to include creative writing and speech,” said Dr. Annette Vargas, Hastings College vice president of student access, enrollment and performance. “Open Space lets high school students gain many new and creative experiences and really shine as they grow in confidence in their talent and abilities. We simply love hosting them, and providing this opportunity.”

Open Space will accept a total of 80 students for 2022, with about 30 of those spots for a visual arts focus and 50 for a performing arts focus.