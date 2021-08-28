Opening ceremony gets Nebraska State Fair underway

When the enthusiastic Bill Ogg welcomes you to the Nebraska State Fair, you’re left with one question: Why would anybody want to be anywhere else?
Ogg, the State Fair’s executive director for the last 15 months, was the first speaker at Friday’s opening ceremony. The attendees were on hand “to celebrate a wonderful event called the Nebraska State Fair,” he said.
Ogg noted that the ceremony, which began at 10 a.m., was held at the Earl May Fair Square, “amidst a myriad of shopping opportunities and concessions.
“Why does that food taste so good at the fair? I don’t know. But it’s fun to be here” and to take advantage of those opportunities, he said.
Staff members recently calculated that 4,425 hours of attractions and entertainment are available to this year’s fairgoers. Taking all of that in over 11 days is literally impossible, no matter how good you are at multi-tasking, he said.
Ogg joked that the attendees probably showed up because admission was free until noon. “But that’s OK,” he said. He hoped they’d all return as often as they like.
Beth Smith, chair of the State Fair Board, also extended a welcome.
Smith complimented Ogg, fair partners and the members of the staff, who have “done an amazing job this year. It’s kind of been like starting all over again after this two-year break,” she said.
“We’re just so thrilled to be back to this full fair,” Smith said. “Last year was great, and I’m so glad we were able to do what we could do. But this year, walking in, seeing the midway, seeing all the vendors, seeing all the entertainment that will be strolling around the grounds — it’s going to be a great week.”
Smith also introduced members of the State Fair board.
Courtney Lierman, who is charge of the fair’s volunteer program, saluted two men who have put in more than 1,000 hours of volunteer time.
One was David Zumbrum of St. Libory, who is coordinator of the antique tractor program. Zumbrum has volunteered 1,300 hours.
The other one was Ben Murphy of Grand Island, who has volunteered 1,868 hours.
“Those who know the Nebraska State Fair know the Nebraska State Fair volunteers,” Lierman said. “Hard to miss with their friendly smiles and bright yellow shirts, individuals from across the state, a variety of ages and backgrounds, come to donate their time to the fair.
“There are hundreds of people who work year-round to represent and bring forth the best our fair has to offer,” Lierman said. “At the top of that list, you’ll find our volunteers — distributing freight to our vendors, greeting, handstamping, sharing information, coordinating the marching bands lineup, encouraging participation of fairgoers and bringing a smile to each person they interact with.”
Through her job, Lierman has witnessed “how truly remarkable our community” and neighboring towns “have been as hosts for our fair.”
The fair wants to keep its tradition of hospitality and service alive, said Lierman, who is vice president of the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce.
She encouraged attendees to thank a volunteer on the way out.
The audience also heard from Lindsey Koepke, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation,
The opening ceremony began with the national anthem and a short prayer, delivered by Ogg.
Ogg asked that the fair’s participants, exhibitors, competitors and attendees remain healthy and safe “and we pray to you for a wholesome and exciting and fun event that fills us with education to appreciate the wonderful works of your creation and to serve you better. We ask this in Jesus’ name. Amen.”
Ogg talked about the master plan being developed for the long-range future of the Fonner Park campus. He encouraged people to take part.
Ogg would like to see a campus that serves Nebraska, and particularly central Nebraska, very well. It’ll be good to see what the fair looks like “when we grow up. We’re only 152 years old,” he said.
The ceremony included a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Taking part were Ogg, Smith, Koepke, Cindy Johnson of the Chamber of Commerce and Terry Galloway, chairman of the board for the 1868 Foundation.