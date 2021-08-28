Opening ceremony gets Nebraska State Fair underway

When the enthusiastic Bill Ogg welcomes you to the Nebraska State Fair, you’re left with one question: Why would anybody want to be anywhere else?

Ogg, the State Fair’s executive director for the last 15 months, was the first speaker at Friday’s opening ceremony. The attendees were on hand “to celebrate a wonderful event called the Nebraska State Fair,” he said.

Ogg noted that the ceremony, which began at 10 a.m., was held at the Earl May Fair Square, “amidst a myriad of shopping opportunities and concessions.

“Why does that food taste so good at the fair? I don’t know. But it’s fun to be here” and to take advantage of those opportunities, he said.

Staff members recently calculated that 4,425 hours of attractions and entertainment are available to this year’s fairgoers. Taking all of that in over 11 days is literally impossible, no matter how good you are at multi-tasking, he said.

Ogg joked that the attendees probably showed up because admission was free until noon. “But that’s OK,” he said. He hoped they’d all return as often as they like.

Beth Smith, chair of the State Fair Board, also extended a welcome.