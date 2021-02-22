Opening weekend at Fonner Park was a winner, CEO says

“It is a great way to open,” Kotulak said. “It beats the heck out of canceling.”

He said many people approached him during the weekend and thanked him not only for having racing, but also for conducting racing last year during the height of the pandemic.

“People were grateful that we were back to racing with people in the grandstand,” Kotulak said. “It was a collaborative effort between the horsemen and everyone involved to pull this off.”

Before Friday’s opening day, the track and the training track were closed for several weeks because of the weather. That didn’t allow trainers and jockeys to exercise and train horses until race day.

“That is a significant impact to a horse trainer preparing their horses to race,” Kotulak said.

“We knew, with the temperatures the way that they were, that we couldn’t take the insulating blanket of snow off the racetrack in these intensely cold days for fear that the track would freeze.”

Under the plan developed by Kotulak and the track maintenance crew and the jockeys, snow was not removed until Friday morning.

Crews had to get the track ready by 2 p.m., which was post time of the first race.