Operation Christmas Child hits the roads

It’s too late to take part this year. Shoeboxes were collected from Nov. 16 through Monday.

Not all of the people helping in Grand Island were members of Destiny Church. Hoeser attends G.I. Free Church. So does Ron Bigger, who was one of the people helping at Destiny on Saturday.

Bigger and his wife, Ronda, have been involved in Operation Christmas Child for 12 years. “It’s just a joy to do this,” he said.

It’s rewarding to provide gifts to “somebody that we’ll never meet,” he said.

The boxes go to children in need all over the world.

Last year, a woman spoke at G.I. Free Church. She’d received “a shoebox when she was in a concentration camp when she was a little girl,” Bigger said.

She explained “what it meant to get that shoe box.”

What do the Biggers put in their shoeboxes?

“Wash rags, a bar of soap, some toothpaste, toothbrush, a couple of toys, maybe a game or two, colors, colored pencils, pencils, pens, erasers,” and little notebooks that kids can write on, Bigger said.