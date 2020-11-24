Operation Christmas Child hits the roads

On Tuesday, Operation Christmas Child will have more trucks on America’s roads than Walmart.
The trucks carry shoeboxes filled with gifts to children in more than 100 countries. Churches finished collecting the shoeboxes on Monday. They now are being transported to processing centers across the country.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization. Franklin Graham is president and chairman of the board of Samaritan’s Purse. Based in Boone, N.C., the organization says it provides spiritual and physical aid to hurting people around the world.
Supporters of the project fill a shoebox with toys, hygiene items and school supplies.
Operation Christmas Child receives good support in central Nebraska.
Kaylene Hoeser of Grand Island, the area coordinator for Operation Christmas Child, is in charge of 20 counties. Her area ranges from Ord to the southern Nebraska border and from Gothenburg to Aurora.
She doesn’t know much COVID-19 affected this year’s participation, but last year, people from the 20 counties contributed 8,500 shoeboxes.
Each county has one drop-off location. The drop-off point in Hall County this year was Destiny Church in Grand Island.
It’s too late to take part this year. Shoeboxes were collected from Nov. 16 through Monday.
Not all of the people helping in Grand Island were members of Destiny Church. Hoeser attends G.I. Free Church. So does Ron Bigger, who was one of the people helping at Destiny on Saturday.
Bigger and his wife, Ronda, have been involved in Operation Christmas Child for 12 years. “It’s just a joy to do this,” he said.
It’s rewarding to provide gifts to “somebody that we’ll never meet,” he said.
The boxes go to children in need all over the world.
Last year, a woman spoke at G.I. Free Church. She’d received “a shoebox when she was in a concentration camp when she was a little girl,” Bigger said.
She explained “what it meant to get that shoe box.”
What do the Biggers put in their shoeboxes?
“Wash rags, a bar of soap, some toothpaste, toothbrush, a couple of toys, maybe a game or two, colors, colored pencils, pencils, pens, erasers,” and little notebooks that kids can write on, Bigger said.
They also include a note. “And then we always try to throw in a cross or something that has that symbol of Christ,” he said.
The Biggers have seen children in need. “We’ve done missions in Africa since 2011,” he said.
Some participants send the items in real shoeboxes. Others buy plastic boxes from Hobby Lobby or Walmart.
Recipients find the plastic boxes useful. They might use them for storage “or to get water,” Bigger said.
Operation Christmas Child also provides precut cardboard shoeboxes. “I folded almost 200 of them. I can do that in my sleep,” Bigger said.
Participants are asked not to include war-related items, such as toy guns, knives or military figures. Also banned are candies that melt and breakable items.
For those who want to include “wow” items, Operation Christmas Child encourages people to include a stuffed animal, a soccer ball with a pump or clothing.
