Operation Lifesaver honored by chamber for local, statewide efforts

“I truly believe in our message,” she said. “Even though I’m the only one, I still go out. My husband goes with me and we do road trips. See Nebraska, meet people, educate them. It’s fun.”

Chamber President Cindy Johnson called Operation Lifesaver’s efforts “very important” to both urban and rural Nebraska.

There is no better time to recognize the group than when people are traveling to Grand Island for the Nebraska State Fair, Johnson said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Sometimes we move too fast. We forget to look at our surroundings and take in what’s happening to us,” she said. “One accident at a train crossing is one too many, and any death at a train crossing is absolutely unacceptable.”

Johnson added, “The work they do is amazing and critically important to the health and safety of the people in Grand Island.”

Carol Daley, Nebraska Operation Lifesaver executive director, applauded Ashworth for her ongoing educational efforts.

“She’s just the kind of person we want, to educate everybody and to be out there,” Daley said. “Operation Lifesaver isn’t about being paid. It’s about the passion behind it. The people involved are passionate about railroad safety. A lot of that comes from being on the railroad.”