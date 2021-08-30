Operation Lifesaver honored by chamber for local, statewide efforts

Nebraska Operation Lifesaver was honored by the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce Friday with a ribbon cutting at its “tree-bomb” site on State Fair Boulevard.
The nonprofit public safety education group is dedicated to reducing crashes, injuries and fatalities at railroad crossings and rights of way.
Operation Lifesaver has only one volunteer serving all of Nebraska west of Lincoln.
Debra Ashworth of Grand Island was honored in April by the national Operation Lifesaver with its F. Tom Roberts Memorial Volunteer Award for 2020.
Then in May, Ashworth was recognized with Nebraska Legislative Resolution 108, introduced by state Sen. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island.
Ashworth worked for Union Pacific Railroad for 37 years, mainly as a dispatcher, and has been active with Nebraska Operation Lifesaver since 2010.
The key to Operation Lifesaver’s efforts is education, Ashworth said Friday.
“I believe education can reduce the number of fatalities and incidences at rail crossings because it provides people with the knowledge to make better choices and to know what to do if they are in a situation,” she said.
Ashworth does not mind covering so much ground as the group’s only volunteer outside of Lincoln.
“I truly believe in our message,” she said. “Even though I’m the only one, I still go out. My husband goes with me and we do road trips. See Nebraska, meet people, educate them. It’s fun.”
Chamber President Cindy Johnson called Operation Lifesaver’s efforts “very important” to both urban and rural Nebraska.
There is no better time to recognize the group than when people are traveling to Grand Island for the Nebraska State Fair, Johnson said.
“Sometimes we move too fast. We forget to look at our surroundings and take in what’s happening to us,” she said. “One accident at a train crossing is one too many, and any death at a train crossing is absolutely unacceptable.”
Johnson added, “The work they do is amazing and critically important to the health and safety of the people in Grand Island.”
Carol Daley, Nebraska Operation Lifesaver executive director, applauded Ashworth for her ongoing educational efforts.
“She’s just the kind of person we want, to educate everybody and to be out there,” Daley said. “Operation Lifesaver isn’t about being paid. It’s about the passion behind it. The people involved are passionate about railroad safety. A lot of that comes from being on the railroad.”
Even at Friday’s ceremony, Ashworth provided education about railroad crossing safety.
Every crossing has a crossbuck, which is a federal requirement, she said.
If there is more than one set of tracks, it will be posted.
“From North Platte, all the way east, we are triple-tracked,” Ashworth said. “When you cross railroad tracks and you see a train coming from the east, there very likely could be a train coming from the west, so you always have to look both ways to make sure.”
Every railroad has a blue ENS (emergency notification system) sign.
This provides the phone number for the railroad and a crossing number.
“That crossing number is unique to that specific crossing,” she said. “If you’re in trouble at a crossing, maybe your car is stalled, you want to get everyone out as quickly as possible, and then notify the railroad.”
Ashworth added, “You can call 911, but this is the number 911 is going to call, so you can skip a step.”
She hopes such education helps to save lives.
“I hope that I’ve gotten through to some people, especially teenagers,” Ashworth said. “I hope that they make good decisions when they first learn to drive.”