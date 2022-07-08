Opioid overdoses in Grand Island have increased since last year

The danger of opioids was made apparent in Grand Island the last weekend of March, when police responded to three opioid pill overdose incidents.

One of the overdose victims, a 40-year-old man, passed away.

A speaker at a gathering Thursday pointed to one indication that opioid overdoses began increasing in Grand Island in 2021.

So far this year, through the end of May, Grand Island EMTs and paramedics have administered Narcan nasal spray, which can reverse opioid overdoses, to 27 people. In all of 2021, the EMTs and paramedics provided Narcan to 35 people. In the years before that, the number of Narcan recipients averaged 15 to 20 annually, said Russ Blackburn, emergency medical services division chief for the Grand Island Fire Department.

Blackburn spoke to about 20 people in a noontime gathering at the Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addictions.

Two of the common signs of opioid overdose are respiratory depression and contracted pupils, he said.

The generic term for Narcan is naloxone. The medicine can restore normal breathing to a person whose breathing has slowed or stopped due to opioids, including fentanyl, if given in time.

The Grand Island overdoses in late March involved black market pills that were being sold as Percocet. Those pills contained fentanyl, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering..

Following the overdoses March 26 and 27, police arrested Mohamed Ahmed, a 19-year-old Grand Island man.

On the weekend of May 22, a 17-year-old girl died of a drug overdose in Grand Island. Her death was attributed to consuming fentanyl-laced Xanax. Police aren’t sure if those pills were connected to the fake Percocets.

According to the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute on Drug Abuse, 21% to 29% of patients who are prescribed opioids for chronic pain misuse them. Blackburn noted that stat, while also reporting fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine. Carfentanil, originally developed as an elephant tranquilizer, is 10,000 times more potent than morphine.

An amount of carfentanil smaller than a grain of salt — measuring .02 milligrams — is deadly, Blackburn said.

After they receive Narcan, people can react violently, Blackburn said. In addition, people who aren’t getting enough enough oxygen to their brains “don’t really make good decisions,” he said.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Behavioral Health says you should obtain naloxone if you or someone you know is at increased risk for opioid overdose, especially those struggling with opioid use disorder. If you fit that description, you should carry naloxone and keep it at home.

Naloxone won’t harm people if they’re overdosing on drugs other than opioids. “So it’s always best to use it if you think someone is overdosing,” says a news release.

According to the NDHHS Division of Behavioral Health, “Opioids are medications that act on receptors in the spinal cord and brain to reduce pain intensity and activate reward regions in the brain, causing the euphoria that can lead to misuse and opioid use disorder.”

Blackburn said the use of opioids can make people so happy they forget to breathe.

Common opioids include prescription medications used to treat pain, such as morphine, codeine, methadone, oxycodone, hydrocodone, fentanyl and hydromorphone, and illicit drugs such as heroin.

People who are taking high-dose opioid medications (greater or equal to 50 morphine milligram equivalents per day) prescribed by a doctor, people who use opioids and benzodiazepines together and people who use illicit opioids like heroin should all carry naloxone. You can’t use naloxone on yourself, so you should let others know you have it in case you experience an opiood overdose.

If you administer naloxone to a person, it’s important to also make sure you call 911 to get him or her medical help. People can go back into an overdose after 30 minutes of receiving Narcan.

Nebraska has a Good Samaritan Law, which states that an individual who is gratuitously giving emergency care to a person in need cannot be held civilly liable for acts or omissions while helping that person. It is important that you stay with that person until emergency help arrives.

SIDEBAR

Free Narcan kits available at two Grand Island pharmacies

Free Narcan nasal spray kits are available in Grand Island at U-Save Pharmacy at 423 W. Fourth St. and Super Saver Five Points Pharmacy at 710 W. State St. The kits are also available free of charge at other pharmacies in the area.

They’re distributed free of charge under a program administered by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Behavioral Health, the Nebraska Pharmacists Association and Region 3 Behavioral Health System. The kits are available at no cost to residents of Nebraska.

In order to obtain a kit, recipients must complete a short form provided by the pharmacist.

The Division of Behavioral Health has received federal grants to focus on the opioid crisis in Nebraska since 2017. The grant money has been used to support opioid addiction prevention, treatment and recovery through different programs.

Although Nebraska has not had as many overdose deaths from opioids as some other states, the state “is still working to decrease opioid addiction” through half a dozen prevention efforts, says an information sheet.