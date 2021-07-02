Opting out of specific curriculum is an option at Grand Island Public Schools

Ward said pulling her kids out of any of their curriculum hasn’t been an issue thus far.

“I have never felt that way,” she said.

Opt-out requests generally pertain to health coursework, but Dexter said there have been other qualms raised by individuals.

“Recently we had a book that parents and kids were protesting that was about racism,” she said.

There are some situations that cannot be opted out of, according to GIPS policy: “Students will be excused from testing, instructional activities and other school experiences upon written parental request unless the test or activity is required for local, state or national accountability or reporting purposes.”

Sitting out part of the curriculum doesn’t offer an opportunity to simply get out of class. Dexter said packets teaching something having to do with the class are made available for the student to work on at another location. When the objectionable instruction or materials are completed, the student returns to class.

Jespersen explained, “If for some reason parents didn’t want their child to read a book, like ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ they would be able to opt out of that book, but not the whole class.”