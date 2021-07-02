Opting out of specific curriculum is an option at Grand Island Public Schools

The smell of formaldehyde often evokes memories of school days’ past: dissecting frogs.
Almost as common as that school assignment is are the students who don’t want to do it.
“The school doesn’t say you have to dissect the frog,” said David Jespersen, public information officer for the Nebraska Department of Education.
Jespersen said that procedures for opting out of portions of classroom curriculum vary from district to district.
“It’s local control issue,” he said, adding that NDE typically has little or nothing to do with opt-out requests.
With the Nebraska Department of Education’s proposed new health standards, which are scheduled this fall to be considered for approval by the State Board of Education, have politicians, educators and parents discussing them from one end of the Cornhusker State to the other.
At the local level Grand Island Public Schools has a policy pertaining to being excused from instruction, outlined in the district’s policy manual under 9110 (Community Relations).
The policy rarely gets exercised, said Robin Dexter, GIPS associate superintendent.
Dexter said during her time as associate superintendent — 12 years — there have been about five occasions when parents or guardians moved forward with an opt-out request.
“Once they see what they are exposed to, they usually don’t opt out,” she said.
Often the initial requests are rooted in cultural differences or general misunderstandings, Dexter said.
There is a process parents and guardians must go through if they wish to withdraw their child from part of a classroom’s curriculum. A brief form is available to fill out, in part designating the activity or curriculum requested for exclusion, what in the curriculum is objected to and why, and suggestions for resolving the issue.
School administrators have a conversation with the objecting parties, Dexter said.
“We work with parents as much as we can,” she said.
Jespersen said having a dialogue between the district and the parent is essential to the opt-out process.
“Schools and parents need to have a conversation,” he said. “Parents need to have an active role in their school’s curriculum.”
Jenny Kilzer is a parent whose children are enrolled at GIPS. Kilzer said it’s important to the school to be forthcoming.
“I hope schools will make a point to be transparent so parents can feel involved in their child’s education,” she said.
Grand Island Public Schools parent Micki Ward has students in high school, middle school and elementary school.
“I try to stay involved in my kids’ education,” Ward said. “There have been a lot of changes, but we’ve been riding the wave and seeing the process.”
She added: “I’m not blind to what my children are doing. I feel like if you have any questions about what they’re teaching, you should ask.”
The district’s policy specifies parents and students have the right to “review curricular materials, student records and surveys as appropriate and lawful.”
Health classes have an opt-out policy in which class content is communicated to parents in writing. Should a parent object to part of the health education class, they can request their child not participate in that portion of the class.
Some schools, Jespersen said, have opt-in policies where schools communicate the course’s content and give parents the opportunity to enroll their student, rather than withdraw.
Kilzer said while thus far she hasn’t experienced content meriting opting out, she understands some parents can have objections.
“I respect a parent’s right to opt their child out of classes they feel is inappropriate for their child, whether it be that they find the content to be inappropriate based on the child’s age, or because of the family’s values and religious beliefs,” she said.
Ward said pulling her kids out of any of their curriculum hasn’t been an issue thus far.
“I have never felt that way,” she said.
Opt-out requests generally pertain to health coursework, but Dexter said there have been other qualms raised by individuals.
“Recently we had a book that parents and kids were protesting that was about racism,” she said.
There are some situations that cannot be opted out of, according to GIPS policy: “Students will be excused from testing, instructional activities and other school experiences upon written parental request unless the test or activity is required for local, state or national accountability or reporting purposes.”
Sitting out part of the curriculum doesn’t offer an opportunity to simply get out of class. Dexter said packets teaching something having to do with the class are made available for the student to work on at another location. When the objectionable instruction or materials are completed, the student returns to class.
Jespersen explained, “If for some reason parents didn’t want their child to read a book, like ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ they would be able to opt out of that book, but not the whole class.”
He said not all schools handle opting out of objectionable material the same way; GIPS is but one example.
“It’s up to the district,” Jespersen said. “It comes down to a local issue.”
To view Grand Island Public Schools’ policies in their entirety, visit https://www.gips.org/about-gips/policies/.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.