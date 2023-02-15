ORD – Ethan Clark of Ord announced his candidacy Wednesday to represent the 41st Legislative District in the Nebraska State Legislature.

“I am pleased to announce my bid to represent the citizens of LD 41 in the Nebraska Legislature,” Clark said in a news release.

Clark, 26, and his wife, Elizabeth, live in Ord with their two dogs, Millie and Veto.

Clark is running for the seat that Sen. Tom Briese will vacate due to term limits.

“Sen. Briese has been a strong advocate for District 41 during his terms in the Legislature,” said Clark. “I hope to build on the foundation of work by Sen. Briese.”

Clark moved to Ord at the beginning in 2022 after living in Washington, D.C., for two and a half years. In Washington, he worked for Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Adrian Smith.

“Central Nebraska is a special place that deserves a candidate that will dedicate themself to representing its people, and I look forward to doing exactly that. If elected, I will focus on lowering tax burdens, providing quality education to children across the state, protecting the unborn, and rural economic development,” he said.

Clark works in marketing for AKRS Equipment at its offices in Ord and Lincoln. He describes himself as an agriculture marketing and communications professional.

A Sarpy County native, he graduated from Papillion-LaVista South. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Clark volunteers his time for multiple local organizations, including the TeamMates chapter of Ord and the Valley County Health System Foundation. He recently joined the Greater Loup Valley Activities, Inc. board, which focuses on economic development in Central Nebraska.

Legislative District 41 Includes the entire counties of Boone, Greeley, Howard, Sherman, Wheeler and Valley. District 41 also includes portions of Buffalo County and Hall County.

Clark will campaign throughout the district until the election in 2024 and looks forward to listening to the issues facing the citizens of District 41, he said.

More information about Clark is available on his Facebook page, and his campaign website, at clarkfornebraska.com.