Ord, St. Libory and Arcadia students qualify for national high school rodeo

HASTINGS — Makayla Wray of Ord, Bo Bushhousen of St. Libory and Cooper Kursave of Arcadia were among the Nebraska competitors who qualified over the weekend in Hastings for the National High School Finals Rodeo.

Wray was the champion in pole bending and breakaway roping at the Nebraska High School Rodeo final, which ran Friday through Sunday at the Adams County Fairgrounds. Bushhousen won boys cutting and Kursave was the bull riding champion.

The top four contestants in each of 15 events were determined, and they will go on to compete at the national high school event in Gillette, Wyo., July 17-23.

In addition to Wray, Bushhousen and Kursave, the 2021-2022 Nebraska high school champions are Spencer Denaeyer of Mullen (bareback riding). Coy Johnston of Stapleton (steer wrestling), Monte Bailey of Seneca (saddle bronc riding), Sid Miller of Merna (tie-down roping), Libby Hegeman of Arlington (goat tying), Brent Charlton of North Platte and Jate Saults of Big Springs (team roping, header and heeler), Anna Clark of Thedford (barrel racing), Tatum Olson of Bloomfield (reined cow horse), Whitney Jennings of Seneca (girls cutting), Cale Buss of Atkinson (light rifle) and Tanner Ellis of Minden (trap shooting).

Reagan McIntyre of Grand Island was named girls rookie of the year. The boys rookie of the year title went to Koltdyn Heath of Minden.

McIntyre also won the girls’ all-around title. For the second year, Cooper Bass of Brewster was the year-end boys all-around champion.

Kylie Lancaster of Hastings was crowned the 2022-2023 Miss Nebraska High School Rodeo queen.

Wray came into her junior year of state finals in second and third place in her three events, and left a state champion in two of them.

The 17-year-old cowgirl, who’ll be a senior this fall at Ord High School, called her three days at state finals “amazing.” She was cheering for her friend, Gracey Taylor, in the poles, but when Taylor knocked over a pole to get a five-second penalty in the short round, it opened the door for Wray.

“My heart broke for her, but I thought, ‘There’s a chance (for Wray to win the year-end title.) Then I went and knocked down a pole.’” But there was no time for reflection; she had to compete in the breakaway roping next. “You have to have a short memory in rodeo,” she said in a news release.

The daughter of Mark and Denise Wray, she will be vice president of her school’s FFA chapter this fall, is a member of the National Honor Society, was just elected student president of the Nebraska State High School Rodeo Association and plays basketball. She has a 4.0 GPA.