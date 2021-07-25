Ord students advance to national ecology competition

ORD — Four Ord Public School FFA members will test their ecological wits against peers from 35 states, Canada and China in the 2021 National Conservation Foundation Envirothon.
Ord students Vickie Ference, Tye Bruha, Alex Flessner, Brodie Darnell and Treaven Scheideler will represent Nebraska in the environmental knowledge and problem-solving challenge, vying for scholarships and prizes.
More than 25,000 students in grades 9-12 are involved in NCF Envirothon during the course of several competitions. The NCF Envirothon program teaches STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) principles using hands-on, outdoor field experiences and other forms of experiential learning. Classroom curriculum is also used.
Envirothon competitors use problem solving, team building and leadership experience. Topics covered include aquatic ecology, forestry, soils and land use, wildlife and environmental current events.
Ord agricultural education teacher and team co-adviser Dave Ference said reaching this point is more than a scorecard.
“We are so proud of our dedicated and intelligent students,” Ference said. “Each and every one of these students understands the importance of conserving our natural resources.”
Ference, who co-advises with fellow agriculture education teacher Johnny Ference, said community support has made the team’s success possible.
“The Lower Loup NRD professionals have been teaching our students a great deal about natural resources. The Nebraska State Envirothon director, Megan Grimes, and the UNL professors taught our students water conservation, soil conservation, and wildlife,” he said. “The Ord and surrounding communities and businesses have been very supportive.”
The 2021 national competition is hosted by Nebraska Association of Resources Districts (NARD) in conjunction with NCF. This year the competition, which runs July 25-28, will be conducted virtually. The Envirothon program began in 1979.
