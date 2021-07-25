Ord students advance to national ecology competition

ORD — Four Ord Public School FFA members will test their ecological wits against peers from 35 states, Canada and China in the 2021 National Conservation Foundation Envirothon.

Ord students Vickie Ference, Tye Bruha, Alex Flessner, Brodie Darnell and Treaven Scheideler will represent Nebraska in the environmental knowledge and problem-solving challenge, vying for scholarships and prizes.

More than 25,000 students in grades 9-12 are involved in NCF Envirothon during the course of several competitions. The NCF Envirothon program teaches STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) principles using hands-on, outdoor field experiences and other forms of experiential learning. Classroom curriculum is also used.

Envirothon competitors use problem solving, team building and leadership experience. Topics covered include aquatic ecology, forestry, soils and land use, wildlife and environmental current events.

Ord agricultural education teacher and team co-adviser Dave Ference said reaching this point is more than a scorecard.

“We are so proud of our dedicated and intelligent students,” Ference said. “Each and every one of these students understands the importance of conserving our natural resources.”