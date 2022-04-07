Ord WWII pilot Evelyn Sharp feature at Grand Island Library book club discussion

“Sharpie: The Story of Evelyn Sharp,” by Diane Bartels, will be the focus of the Bygone Book Club when it meets at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Grand Island Public Library.

The discussion will be led by Stephanie Crosby, a member of the Hall County Historical Society board.

“Sharpie” is the biography of Evelyn Sharp, a barn-storming pilot, who grew up in Ord. She became one of the first women to ferry U.S. Army Air Force fighters during World War II. It is a life story of a woman who simply loved to fly. This biography gives much credit to the community to make her training and career possible.

The Bygone Book Club is a partnership between the Grand Island Public Library and the Hall County Historical Society. It meets monthly on the second Saturday at the library. Attendees discuss books relating to Grand Island, central Nebraska and Nebraska history in general.

Saturday access to the library meeting room and foyer is provided as a special courtesy specifically to attendees of this event. The library is closed on Saturdays.

Sharp was born Oct. 1, 1919, as Lois Genevieve Crouse, but was adopted by John and Mary Sharp two months later and her name was changed.

She grew up in Ord and attended Jack Jefford’s flying school at age 16. Her first solo flight took place March 4, 1936, when she flew an Aeronca C-3.

At 17, Sharp was invited by the Junior Chamber of Commerce to become the first female pilot to land at the Grand Island airport as part of the airport’s dedication in September 1937. She was just a month shy of receiving her transport license.

During World War II she flew for the Women’s Auxiliary Ferrying Squadron (WASP), and put in more hours than anyone. In April 1944, Sharp was killed during a routine delivery of a Lockheed P-38 Lightning when the engine failed at takeoff. She was forced to make an emergency landing but did not survive the crash.

For more information, call Crosby at 308-380-5389, or the library at 308-385-5333.