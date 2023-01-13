Organizers excited to bring back Grand Island Fourth of July fireworks

Grand Island's 150th anniversary celebration will go out with a bang.

The committee in charge of the anniversary is planning a July 4 fireworks celebration at Fonner Park.

The display is the sesquicentennial's last hurrah.

"We figured we'd end the 150th celebration with this fireworks display," said Don Deitemeyer, a member of the committee.

A fundraiser Sunday will help raise funds for the fireworks program. The event, which features a meal, runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Burlington Station, 603 N. Plum St.

People can't just show up Sunday without a reservation. If you plan to attend, call 308-383-0848 or 308-390-4082 by noon Saturday.

Sunday's attendees will be served a cheese frenchee, chicken noodle soup and tomato bisque. Beverages will be coffee, tea, water, RC Cola or a Yoo-Hoo chocolate drink. Takeout is available.

The cost of the meal is $7.50, although organizers will be happy to accept a little bit more.

The July fireworks show will cost $40,000. The 150th anniversary committee has raised half of that amount through contributions from area businesses.

But the committee would also like to receive support from the public, said Deitemeyer, who's a member of the Hall County Historical Society board. As of Friday morning, 65 people had signed up for Sunday's fundraiser.

Deitemeyer, Fred Roeser and Michelle Setlik are among the members of the 150th anniversary committee. Roeser is president of the Historical Society and Setlik is vice president.

Fonner Park has not hosted a July Fourth fireworks celebration since 2019.

This year's fireworks show might not be a one-shot blast. Committee members are looking at ways to fund future Independence Day displays at Fonner Park.

More fundraisers for this year's show will take place between now and July.

Other entities involved in the 150th anniversary celebration are the Liederkranz, Grand Island Public Library and Library Foundation, the Stuhr Museum, Grand Island Tourism, the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce and the city of Grand Island.

Except for the fireworks, the other 150th-anniversay anniversary activities took place in 2022. The kickoff event took place July 4 at Stuhr Museum.