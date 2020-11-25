Ornaments for St. Francis Tree of Love are for sale until Dec. 9

The CHI Health St. Francis Tree of Love once again will be on display throughout the Christmas season in the hospital’s main lobby.

Adorned with ornaments honoring or remembering loved ones, the tree is an annual tradition.

Ornaments are tree-shaped, imprinted with the year and may be personalized with a message. They may be used in honor of welcoming a new baby into your family, celebrating the first Christmas of a newlywed couple, to commemorate a special milestone or to honor the memory of a loved one.

The traditional prayer ceremony that accompanies the tree’s arrival, provided by St. Francis Pastoral Care, will not be open to the public this year due to social distancing guidelines. The public is welcome to purchase an ornament to be placed on the tree.

The foundation stores and hangs the ornaments each year. Or purchasers can make arrangements to pick up their ornaments after Dec. 14.

Ornaments cost $20 each. Orders are taken by phone and are due by Dec. 9.

To purchase an ornament or to make arrangements for ornament collection, call the foundation at 308-398-5400.

Memorial donations, in lieu of an ornament purchase, also may be made by calling the foundation. These funds help with the hospital’s endeavors to further the healing ministry of St. Francis.