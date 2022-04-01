‘Orphan Train’ presented today, Saturday at Grand Island High, Sunday in Aurora

Audience members will join the actors onstage for Grand Island Senior High’s “in the round” production of “Orphan Train.”

Seating is being added to the stage and the regular seating section will be curtained off to create the more intimate atmosphere for the play, which opens tonight.

The GISH show choir’s risers have been brought onstage. Spectators will have a choice of floor-level seating or elevated seating.

GISH theater teacher Gary Alexander thinks the setup will make the show “a lot more personal.” It also will hopefully help audience members “connect to the story a little better.”

The closer view should make the experience more powerful as the actors tell heartfelt stories.

Set in the early 1900s, the drama tells the story of homeless and orphan children who were rounded up in crowded Eastern cities and sent to the Midwest via train.

“The hope was to provide good and stable foster homes for the needy youth. That hope was not always realized. This play is a depiction of those times,” says GISH publicity material.

The cast totals close to 30 students.

In addition to the performances at the school, GISH has been invited to present the play Sunday afternoon at the Plainsman Museum in Aurora.

Freewill donations will be accepted at that 2 p.m. show.

The setting also will be a little different.

Alexander hasn’t had a chance to check out the Plainsman Museum in person. He’s done his preparation by looking at photos.

But he’s not worried.

“It’s going to work out one way or another,” he said.

The “Orphan Train” cast includes Bessy Cardina Gomez Lara, Kerrigan Jelinek, Jasmine Mosey, Tim Troxel, Macy Loth, Abigail Casarez, Casey Sorensen, Elaine Abrajan, Alex Weaver, Gideon Stephenson, Ellia Mora, Hayley Weimers, Hannah Madison, Logan Ripp, Anne Martinez, Alexandra Black, Chloe Holsinger, Clark Boettger, Zoie Haar, Adrian Kluender, Alexis Osborn, Kaden Renner, Jorja Margeot, Maria Molina, Elise Warner, Sophia Mora, Laisha Gomez and Brianna Linden.

In additon to Alexander, Christine Kier and theater production students are involved in direction and the set.

Costumes and makeup are handled by Christine Kier and Ivan Medina. The student director is Jorja Margeot.

Kevin Parra Vazquez and Zeke Fetzer are in charge of lights and sound.

