ST. PAUL — On Thursday afternoon, Tom Osborne’s memories of living in St. Paul as a child were appreciated by those living in the area today.

A full house gathered in the St. Paul Civic Center to hear Osborne, the former University of Nebraska football coach and ex-U.S. Congressman, talk during an event organized by the Howard County Historical Society.

One of the people in the audience was Dan Schenck, who was Osborne’s classmate in the second and third grades.

Early in his talk, Osborne said he’d just been visiting with Schenck.

“He and I were classmates. He was telling me what a great football player he was,” Osborne said.

One of “the most striking memories I have,” Osborne said, dates back to Dec. 7, 1941.

“I was sitting in my grandparents’ living room here in St. Paul with my dad,” he said.

Word came over the radio that Japan had bombed Pearl Harbor. “I don’t remember that so much as I remember my dad’s reaction. He jumped out of his chair, and he said, ‘I’m going to get into this thing.’”

Osborne knew something big had happened.

“He was married, had two kids. He was 35 years old. He was beyond draft age, didn’t have to go. But he took off and he was gone for almost five years.”

Osborne, his brother Jack and their mother “moved in with my grandparents. They lived here in St. Paul.”

Osborne was one of only two kids in his class whose fathers were gone, off fighting in World War II.

The absence of his father made him feel inferior. “And I remember at night, having nightmares about German troops marching down the streets of St. Paul.”

So he had good family support. But there was also insecurity, and it was a difficult time for people.

Osborne, 86, remembers rationing during World War II. Gasoline and butter were among the commodities rationed.

The speed limit on the highway was 45 mph. “So going to Grand Island was a big trip, at 45 miles an hour.”

He remembers victory gardens, and a scrap iron drive conducted in St. Paul.

During World War II, the country was “totally unified, and everybody was on the same page. Everybody was pulling together.”

He saw that same unity after Sept. 11, 2001.

For about six months after the attacks, “the country pulled together. Even Congress pulled together, if you can imagine that.”

It was encouraging to Osborne because it showed that “people could and would pull together in a crisis.”

After the Battle of the Bulge, his mother kept waiting for a letter from her husband.

He knew she was worried that his father had died, “because she’d cry every night,” Osborne said.

Osborne’s father did return home safely.

“But when he came back, he was a stranger to me. I really didn’t know him.”

He was much more familiar with his uncle Virgil, who lived across the road. When Osborne’s father was in the Army, you might say “he kind of took the place of my father.”

He and his uncle spent a lot of time together. “He taught me how to swim, he taught me how to fish, he taught me how to hunt, and we spent a lot of time in the Loup River, one place or another. And I guess I’ve had an interest in mentoring ever since.”

There’s no question that “Virgil was my mentor at that time. And I always admired him. He went hunting every morning during the hunting season.”

Virgil worked at a bank, which opened at 9 a.m. Virgil would head out at 6:30 a.m. and hunt for 90 minutes or two hours. He would then go home, change clothes “and get to the bank by 9. And he hunted all day on Saturday and on Sunday.”

In addition to hunting, Virgil was a trapper. Back in those days, a beaver pelt would fetch $50.

During the war, Osborne’s mother worked at the ammunition plant in Grand Island.

“I remember standing out in my grandparents’ yard one day and seeing the smoke rise down in Grand Island. They had an explosion there at the ammunition plant, and a lot of people died.”

His mother wasn’t one of the casualties. But his father heard about the explosion “and he insisted she quit, because he thought at least one of them should survive the war.”

She started teaching school.

“I remember the bombers flying over from the air base in Grand Island. Maybe some of you remember those, if you’re old enough. And I could see the faces of those guys, the tail gunner and some of the pilots, because they were very low.”

Those men “were running practice bombing runs, probably on St. Paul. Thankfully, nobody pulled the lever. But I remember those things very well.”

His grandfather’s family was from Ireland. They spent a little time in Portage la Prairie, in Canada, before moving to Nebraska.

His grandpa had two farms. One was near Farwell. The other was at Cheyenne Wells, Colo.

One of his memories involves a trip the family took to Colorado to see the farm.

Standing on an anthill, Osborne suddenly felt pain from red ants that were crawling up his pants. “And I probably moved more quickly there than I ever did on the football field.”

At the home in St. Paul, the family was on a party line.

“My grandmother’s name was Mary Mortensen, and she was from Dannebrog,” Osborne said.

When she was talking to her sisters on the phone, Mortensen spoke Danish. That was her way of circumventing the eavesdroppers.

“My granddad ended up losing both farms, because of the Depression,” Osborne said.

His mother, Erma, taught at a rural school. “And every week she gave her paycheck to my granddad, to try to save those farms.”

The late ‘30s were “a tough time,” Osborne said.

One day, as a youngster, Osborne tried to throw a brick on a neighbor’s house, but it broke a window instead.

He told his mom what happened. “And she got ahold of me by the ear and marched me over there. I thought I was going to die.”

But the neighbor reacted kindly, saying he’d already covered the broken window with a pillow. “No problem” was his attitude.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Osborne recalled. “And so I guess I understood true grace that time. But my mom wasn’t going to let me get by with something like that.”

Osborne remembers halftime of St. Paul High School football games. There usually wasn’t a band playing, so kids played a game “called tackle the guy who gets it.” Whoever got the football was tackled by the other kids.

Osborne got the football. “And they planted me right on my face, on the yard line. And it wasn’t chalk. It was lime.”

He couldn’t breathe, and he couldn’t see. “And I thought I was going to die. So that was my first football injury, and maybe the most severe one that I can remember having.”

Osborne remembers one of his St. Paul teachers named Grace Potts, who was a “very nice lady. And I don’t think it was Grace, but one of the teachers was teaching music.”

Standing in the back of the room, that teacher insisted she could tell if students were singing by whether their ears were wiggling.

“So if your ears weren’t wiggling, she’d take a ruler and crack you over the head.”

In response, Osborne learned how to wiggle his ears. “It’s still one of the great skills I have even today.

“Sometimes being a little bit tough as a teacher is a little more effective than people think,” he said.

But a ruler-wielding teacher would probably be fired today, he said.

When he was about 3, his family visited St. Paul.

His mother had a dress that she wore when she was very young. “And for some reason I decided to put it on. So that was my exploration of transgender.”

His grandpa delivered milk every day. Osborne rode with him on the milk route, and he would be “delivering milk in the dress.”

A couple of people laughed at him. So “I went home and tore the dress off, and decided I was no longer going to be transgender. So, anyway, that’s one way to settle the whole issue.”

One member of the audience, Irene Meyer, babysat Osborne and his brother, Jack, once at their grandparents’ home. “He was a cute little redhead,” Meyer said of the future coach.

Meyer, 94, was seated with her son, Chuck Meyer, and his wife, Cathy.

Talking about St. Paul, Osborne said, “You’ve certainly made some nice progress here.”

He thinks “St. Paul kind of represents a lot of communities in Nebraska.”

The town has a “a good community feeling” and “generally a pretty good value system. And this is really the kind of community that I think our state has to count on. So I appreciate that greatly.”