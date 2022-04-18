Our house: Jody Seney is a matchmaker – and host – for international students

For Jody Seney, matching families with foreign exchange students isn’t just a job, it’s a lifestyle.

Seney, an International Exchange Coordinator for EF High School Exchange Year, has a degree dental/medical assisting, but after she and her husband, Larry, hosted foreign exchange students, it became a passion.

“Besides having your own family, now you have an international family,” Seney said. “It’s just truly amazing, and the connection that you have with them is for a lifetime.”

At the Seney’s home, a rustic script sign saying “gather” has a swag of photos on it, including the faces of their extended international family members.

This year, Seney foreign exchange students four and five are residing at the Seneys’ and attending Northwest High School. Laetitia Hoehnisch, from Germany, and Donna Mulder, from the Netherlands, have been immersed in all things Nebraska.

“That’s kind of the point of being a foreign exchange student – getting involved,” Seney said.

“We just had prom last weekend. They were very excited,” Seney said. “We did all the hair and the makeup and gowns. They’ve been so excited.”

The Seneys also took a trip to a rodeo, celebrated Thanksgiving, and shared an American-style Halloween and Christmas with their international daughters.

“The girls talked us into getting a real Christmas tree,” Seney said. “Larry and I had not had a real Christmas tree since our childhood.”

The international family took a road trip to a tree farm near Loup City. “We had a really fun day,” Seney said.

Students like Hoehnisch and Mulder aren’t sent to random homes. International Exchange Coordinators like Seney play matchmaker, watching applicants’ videos and scouring paperwork to find families’ perfect matches.

Families indicate their preferences, including: boy or girl, if they have pets (because of allergies, Seney explained) and special diets. Seney said EF High School Exchange Year also accommodates students’ family makeup preferences, like whether they would like to be with a single “parent.” The organization embraces LGBTQIA students and host families.

Seney also does host family home visits. Once the home visit is finished and approved it’s off to the races for Seney. “Then we can start looking for a student,” she said.

Students are also vetted and fill out applications, Seney said. “They go through their process before they can even be put into what we call the ‘hub’. Then it’s so addicting, searching for students (for families).”

“I send them three applications to begin with. If they find (a student) there, we go ahead and we match them. If not, I just start over and find three more. We keep going through that process until they find someone that that feels like fits their family.”

Through EF High School Exchange Year, students from 13 different countries have the opportunity to live temporarily with families and attend schools throughout the contiguous United States. According to the organization, EF High School Exchange Year has connected more than 100,000 international students with U.S. families.

While the living arrangement is temporary, Seney said it’s not unusual for foreign exchange students to keep in touch — even come visit — their American families. The Seney family is no exception.

Their first exchange student, from Japan, barely spoke English when he arrived at the Seney home. He wanted to trap shoot (Larry Seney coaches trap shooting at Northwest). Coach/father and international son sat down and prepared for the hunter safety class, carefully working through the testing materials.

Eventually, he passed and joined Northwest’s team. Jody Seney said when he left, his English was much better, but is getting even better.

“Now he actually interprets English. He’s in the military, in Japan,” Seney said. “He was the most challenging with his English, and everyone else has really spoken very good English.”

The Seneys still talk to him — their first exchange student — on Facetime. His English keeps getting better and better, Seney said proudly — as if he was her own son.

One of the Seneys’ international daughters came to visit Nebraska with her biological family. Another came back to visit, Seney said, walked into the home and said, “I’m home.”

“It was just the best,” Seney said.

Hoehnisch indicated she thinks her own host family is the best, saying “I’m really grateful for Jody because she does a lot of things for us.”

The Seneys’ current “daughters” are already planning return trips.

“I’m definitely planning on coming back next year,” Hoehnisch said. Many of her friends at Northwest are juniors and she wants to help them celebrate their high school graduation.

Mulder also said she’s “definitely going to come back to just see my family and friends again. And we got a new dog.”

Seney also keeps tabs on her matches, and advises host families and students if things get bumpy.

Hoehnisch said of her own IEC, “They contact you every month, just to check in, and we did some activities with other exchange students. (Our IEC) really takes care of us.”

Being an International Exchange Coordinator for EF High School Exchange Year entails some extra studies. “You do have to go through quite a bit of training,” Seney said. Most of it is online, and it has to be renewed yearly.

There is also a national conference IEC’s can attend, which includes mini sessions and socializing with other IECs.

Mulder said having an IEC as one of her host parents has been a positive experience. “It’s really important to her and she has a lot of experience with exchange students herself. I think that makes it better.”

Speaking with Seney, it’s apparent she enjoys being the parent of an international student even more than playing a matchmaker for students and host families.

“I would just encourage anyone to try and open up their home — and their heart,” Seney said. “The need is out there. I would love to work with anybody that’s willing to (host).”

Hoehnisch and Mulder also recommend being international students. Mulder said, “You learn how to step out of your comfort zone and try new things that you’ve never done before. That really helps you to grow as a person.”

“It is really cool to just go on a journey and like start a new life making new friends,” Hoehnisch said.

If the Seney family is any indication, it’s a worthwhile journey for host parents, too.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

