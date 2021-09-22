 Skip to main content
Out of the Darkness Walk is Saturday
Grand Island’s fourth annual Out of the Darkness Walk will be Saturday evening at Eagle Scout Park.

Registration and check-in begin at 6:30 p.m. The opening ceremony is at 7:30.

Glow sticks will be provided.

The walk is free. Donations are encouraged but not required.

Out of the Darkness community walks are affiliated with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“The Out of the Darkness Experience is a journey of remembrance, hope and support,” according to a news release. “It unites our communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental illness have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about.”

For information, call Sandy Manfull at 308-383-6419.

