Outside ceremony honors 500+ Grand Island Senior High graduates
Commencement met the “old,” the “refurbished” and the “novel” as the Grand Island Senior High Class of 2021 held its graduation Sunday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

The “old” was the setting at Memorial Stadium, the site of numerous GISH graduations until the ceremony was moved to the Heartland Events Center in recent years.

The “refurbished” was also Memorial Stadium, which has undergone extensive renovations.

The “novel,” of course, was the “novel coronavirus,” a brand new disease that first made its appearance in late 2019.

It changed the final school year for GISH seniors, who had to take precautions to prevent the simple act of going to classes from becoming a superspreader event.

Caution prevailed through commencement, when each of the more than 500 graduates marched into Memorial Stadium wearing masks, in addition to the traditional purple cap and gown.

Almost everyone in the crowd also was wearing masks while seated in the open air stadium.

All those facts were recognized by Myah Brown, the student commencement speaker for the Class of 2021.

“One long year ago, we came face to face with a global pandemic,” Brown said.

“Since that time, our academic experiences have undergone changes; our social lives have taken a spin; and almost every other aspect of our lives has been altered by this pandemic,” she said.

“However, if you look to your left and to your right this afternoon, you’ll notice we are all here together. Let us not take this moment for granted,” she said.

“Every person in attendance today, whether in person or watching online,” Brown said, “has helped to write the story of the resilient Grand Island Senior High Class of 2021, and now is the time to celebrate what we’ve accomplished.”

GISH Executive Principal Jeff Gilbertson recognized the challenges that COVID-19 has presented to seniors and Senior High, noting that “when we were tested and when we were stressed, we were able to rise, push through and come out the other side, stronger, braver and better.”

Superintendent Tawana Grover also referenced the challenges of COVID-19, saying that “there have been many reasons for this class to grow weary ...”

But Grover later said the graduates’ legacy will be that “the Class of 2021 mastered the moment at the intersection of innovation and inspiration.”

She then pivoted to remarks that would be appropriate for any commencement. She talked about how seniors likely have already had defining moments in their lives.

Grover said the graduates will face future “defining moments” that can change their mindset and transform their behavior. Each can see these new defining moments as either obstacles or opportunities.

Those defining moments will be when graduates decide what is most important in their lives, she said.

In her student speech, Brown also shifted to traditional commencement ideas.

She said a typical adult makes 35,000 decisions per day. It was the accumulation of all those daily decisions that brought each senior to commencement on Sunday.

Brown said decision-making has not ended for the Class of 2021. People should not be overly concerned with making the right decision, but should focus on making decisions in the right way.

That means making decisions with passion and then figuring out what they must do next to make their decisions count, she said.

The most traditional part of commencement was the announcement of each graduate’s name as he or she received a Grand Island Senior High diploma.

It was the most lengthy part of graduation, which was fitting, because it was the most important part of graduation. As each name was announced, it prompted the sound of applause and cheers.

Most grads briefly removed their masks as they got their diplomas.

The last tradition was for the graduates to walk out of Memorial Stadium to the strains of Pomp and Circumstance.

Grand Island Senior High Class of 2021

Fadumo Abdi

Sahro Abdi

Anthony Acosta

Oscar Acosta Cordoba

Noelle Adams

Kamden Aden

Adriana Aguilar

Braedon Aguilar

Jennifer Aguilar

Samuel Aguilar

Jaime Aguilar

Kevin Aguilar Ayala

Wilber Aguilar Matias

Mario Aguilar Monterrubio

Maria Albers

Erick Allende

Olivia Allison

Karina Almarales Ramirez

Kara Almquist

Samuel Alonso

Wilber Alvarado

Ana Alvarado Mendoza

Julian Alvarez Espino

Andrew Andersen

Austin Anderson

Colton Anderson-Peters

Luis Andrade Monroy

Miguel Andrade Jr.

Kaysha Anson

Haile Antillon

Luis Anzora Ramos

Karla Argueta Medina

Andrew Armstrong

Cayden Armstrong

Brody Arrants

Christopher Arroyo

Samiya Askar

Jarrett Astudillo

Yawo Atikpohou

Nima Awel

Areli Ayala Garnica

Giovanny Barajas

Dominic Bardales

Diana Barragan Bedolla

Kamdyn Barrientos

Kendall Bartling

Lazaro Bautista-Mendoza

Ryan Beck

Isael Bello Dominguez

Lizbeth Benitez Lopez

Jose Bermudez Pacheco

Miguel Bernabe Bautista

Ana Bernabe Mateo

Tre Bernstrauch

Cristian Betancourt

Orlando Betancourt Sanchez

Daniel Blake

Landon Blath

Emaline Bockoven

Blake Boersen

Alberto Bolanos

Yosayra Borrego-Federico

Mia Borrero Cabrera

Zachariah Boydstun

Zachary Brisnehan

Dora Brizuela

Lacey Broadwell

Myah Brown

Josee Brunk

Devyn Burmeister

Johny Butrus

Lidia Cabrera

Freddy Cabrera Hormachea

Jadrien Cadwalader

Klayton Cafferty

Elmer Calderas Corona

Calvin Camplin

Brisly Canahuati Fajardo

Josue Canastuj-Tejeda

Alondra Canela

Tomas Canil Turquiz

Celesia Carrera

Calvin Carter

Tyena Casey

Christina Castillo

Yelienis Castro Nunez

Julissa Castro Villagomez

Fatima Castruita Vargas

Angel Cavazos

Meleny Ceballos

Eleazar Cervantes

Stefany Chavez Gomez

Yuri Chavez Mazariegos

Brandon Chavez Sanchez

Wilson Chay

Marcus Chirinos

Choul Choul

Sergio Chub Velasquez

Samuel Cifuentes

Elizabeth Cifuentes Dominguez

Hayleigh Clayton

Sydney Cobler

Ryan Coleman

Carly Conn

Alejandro Contreras

Karen Contreras Mejia

Alexander Corona

Giovanny Coronado Ramos

Tiara Corretjer

Chloe Corzine

Caleb Coslor

Edwin Cruz Aguilera

Jacelyne Cruz Lombana

Blake Cushing

Carter Dahlke

Dax Davis

Marciano Davis

Yamilleth De Leon Dominguez

Govani Del Rio

Suleima Del Rio Reyes

Brandon Deleon-Lopez

Yelile Delgado Canahuati

Izaiah Deras

Cynthia Diaz

Makenna Dimmitt

Mary Domingo

Ada Dominguez

Genesis Dominguez

Destiny Dominguez

Damaris Dominguez Guevara

Nery Dominguez Velasquez

Mackenzie Douglas

Dylan Durning

Brooke Ehlers

Gracie Ellis

Juan Erives

Bernardo Escalante Manzano

Keyla Fabela Carrillo

Levi Farrell

Carlos Ferrer Moya

Elijah Flodman

Moises Flores

Marco Flores-Ramirez

Kellyn Florian Olivares

Keven Florian-Garcia

Noah Foley

Chrissie Forman

Eric Franco Alfaro

William Fuentes

Bryan Galdamez Jordan

Allee Galusha

Julian Gamboa Barrera

Omar Gamez

Samantha Gapp

Carmen Garcia

Jesse Garcia

Luciana Garcia

Kimberly Garcia Aguilar

Nancy Garcia Santos

Carly Gartner

Aniston Gatto

Angel Gatto

Edgar Godinez

Derek Gomez

Elliot Gomez

Marienedina Gomez

Angel Gomez Cortez

Gabriela Gomez Martinez

Jasmin Gomez Rodriguez

Brian Gonzales Lainez

Ellie Gonzalez

Judith Gonzalez

Aidan Graber

Francisco Grace

Dylan Greenwalt

Tiffany Griffin

Maclaen Grobe

Alexis Grotz

Cici Guarcas Gonzalez

Azaria Guardiola

Edgar Guevara

Bryan Gutierrez

Gisela Gutierrez

Daisy Gutierrez Torres

William Guzman

Jairo Guzman Davila

Darian Hadenfeldt

Jackson Hansen

Raymond Hanson

Karlena Hardaway

Ethan Hardekopf

Riley Harder

George Harring

Kifah Hassan

Cullin Havel

Makennah Heitmann

Kaylee Hemingway

Taylor Henderson

Lewis Hendricks

Nicalas Hendrickson

Jennifer Hernandez Manzano

Guadalupe Hernandez Rodriguez

Eliana Hernandez-Dias

Emily Hernandez-Tinajero

Devon Hill

Madeline Hill

Tristan Hill

Alexander Hinken

Andrew Hird Perkins

Isaiah Holt

Richard Hurtado

Danysely Hurtado Nunez

Stacianna Huston

Kayla Inthavongsa

Kenidy Irvine

Michael Isele

Dakota Jackson

Sarahi Jacobo

Guadalupe Jacobo Fonceca

Alejandro Jacobo Martinez

Jenna Jakubowski

Jordan Janssen

Brooke Jardine

Jordan Jardine

Landon Jensen

Logan Jensen

Heather Jimenez

Emmyann Johnson

William Johnson

Tristan Jones

Leroy Jones II

Juan Jose Pablo

Isaac Juarez Escalera

Ariana Julian

Jaden Jurgensmier

Matthew Karnouls

Amylya Keck-Horned Antelope

Amnesty Kelley

Ayden Kenkel

Daylon Keolavone

Blake Ketchmark

Aidan Keyes

Sophie Kiehn

Kael Kingery

Zachary Kissack

Jackson Kissler

Aiden Klemme

Jaedyn Kober

Jakob Koch

Nicholas Kontos

Arnamia Kouri

Robert Krichau

Eylin Lago Velazquez

Olivia Lambert

Brayden Lamborn

Ryan Lammers

Myleigh Lawver

Mackensi Layher

Adrian Lazalde

Edward Leal Fuentes

Alexander Lemburg

Gerardo Leon Sanchez

Karen Leonardo

Fernando Lerma-Garcia

Constance Lind

Roberto Lindiman Garcia

Nestor Llamas-Mojarro

McKenzie Lohman

Gage Long

Katherine Lopez

Alexandro Lopez Estrada

Kevin Lopez Perez

Abraham Lopez Ramirez

Sonia Lopez-Bernabe

Nathan Loya

Yoletzi Loya Rodriguez

Cassandra Lozano De La Torre

Marjiek Lual

Kolby Lukasiewicz

Kya Lung

Abbigail Maciejewski

Fatima Madera Hernandez

Martin Magana

Alexis Mancinas Ramirez

Jessica Manivong

Crista Manning

Martha Mariscal Montelongo

Carlos Marquez Cell

Karla Marquez Cell

Andres Marrero

Elieser Martin Montes De Oca

Jennifer Martinez

Tyee Martinez

Hevelin Martinez Arriaza

Briana Martinez Fernandez

Sebastian Mateo Jacinto

Justin Mateo Lopez

Gisella Mateo Marcos

Douglas Matias Lopez

Fabio Maurelos Montero

Michael Maxon

Tyra May

Ella McDonald

Tyler McIntire

Edward McKinney

Shakaden McMahan

Jonathan Medellin

Anthony Medrano

Riley Meister

Alex Meister-Grondin

Jerry Mejia

Emily Mellado

Nathalia Mendez Gutierrez

Jose Mendoza Andrade

Perla Mendoza Tellez

Ixza Mendoza-Estrada

Ethan Messmer

K’Sea Mileg-Rome

Erykah Miller

Molly Milner

Brenden Minjarez

Sagal Mohamed

Abigail Montes

Ruben Montes

Kristen Montiel-Figueroa

Jeremy Montoya

Lluliana Mora

Naydeli Morales

Emelyn Morales Maldonado

Josue Moran Oxlaj

Michael Moreno

Benjamin Morse

Nathaniel Mosqueda

Arly Munoz Izaguirre

Oscar Murcia Guardado

German Murcia-Martinez

Julia Myers

Jazzlyn Nava

Roberto Navas Valdez

Iziah Nez

Michelle Nguyen

Juana Nicolas Tomas

Carina Nicolas-Pascual

Kade Nolan

Luke Norvell

Grant Ocana

Briana Onate Ramos

Perla Orellana Madrid

Carlos Orellana-Martinez

Emily Orona

Eric Orozco

Walter Ortega Estrada

Diego Ortiz

Talon Osback-Klimek

Anastasia Ostrander

Nyanhial Pal

Lucia Palacios

Ivan Palma Vargas

Klayten Palu

Francisco Pano

Adrian Pantoja

Perla Paramo

Tiffany Parker

Julianna Parra Olivas

Melanie Parra Valencia

Sebastian Pascual Diego

Ashley Patterson

John Pearson

Juan Pedro Jr

Herber Pedroza Fuentes

Madison Peek

Ashley Peers

Ruth Pelico Rivera

Lisbeth Pena Fernandez

Emely Perez

Marcos Perez

Rigo Perez

Leticia Perez Bernabe

Mariela Perez Carbajal

Mariela Perez Senic

Faith Pfeifer

Breanna Philbeck-Stout

Victoria Phillipson

Robin Phu

Daizy Pineda Dominguez

Angel Pojoy

Sophia Pol Lares

Merlin Pontaza Lopez

Brandan Powers

Johnathan Price

Anthony Priester

Ciara Quick

Elijah Quinones

John Quiroz

Santos Quixan Quinilla

Nathan Ramirez

Rogelio Ramirez

Fabiola Ramirez Fernandez

Gisela Ramirez Gamero

Mathew Ramirez Lopez

Fernando Ramirez Munoz

Mainor Ramirez Tercero

Silvia Ramirez-Mendoza

Sarai Ramon

Lilly Reed

Elizabeth Reeh

Casey Reis

Daniel Rendon

Elber Reyes

Kate Reyes

Jesus Reyes

Jeidi Reyes-Magallon

Elias Reynoso Leyva

Bryana Richardson

Brayden Richardson

Emily Rickard

Adrian Rivera

Brooklyn Robertson

Braden Robinson

Erick Rodriguez

Arturo Rodriguez

Esmeralda Rodriguez

Donna Rodriguez Wilson

Armando Romero Mijangos

Jordy Romero Zamarripa

Kimberly Romero-Parra

Paola Rosales Gonzalez

Stephanie Rosa-Lopez

Jill Rose

Makenzi Ross

Xavier Roundy

Rogelio Ruiz

Cindy Salas

Diego Salas Rojas

Monica Samaniego Alamilla

Brianna Sanchez

James Sanchez

Cristy Sanchez Aleman

Dabatha Sanchez Diaz

Paola Sanchez Pina

Aubriana Sanchez-Burke

Arkady Sanchez-Vazquez

Nelly Sauceda Camarena

Benjamin Schaecher

Abigail Schall

Conner Schleicher

James Schovey

Norma Schovey

Carter Schrunk

Alyssa Seim

Elton Serrano

Sara Serrano

Dulce Serrano Sanchez

Calvin Sheard

Logan Shunkwiler

Tomas Sicajau Chicoj

Sebastian Sicajau Pablo

Jackson Sikes

Jerome Noel Silva

Payton Sindelar

Jordi Sinner

Colby Skarka

Caitlyn Snell

Kelly Solis

Daniel Sotelo-Martinez

Jacob Staab

Ethan Steinfeldt

Devereaux Stephenson

Jonathan Stoltenberg

Amar Talundzic

Austin Taylor

Mason Teater

Nayeli Tellez Xochicale

David Tercero-Perez

David Tercero-Perez

Jasmine Thaden

Quincy Thompson

Seyla Thompson

Layla Thomson

McKenna Thuernagle

Alexander Thurston

Kelly Torres

Nayla Torres Ruiz

Kamden Townsend

Belle Tran

Cole Trapp

Tyson Trejo

Victor Trejo

Jose Trejo Galaviz

Lazara Ulloa Perez

Jocelynn Ureste

Abigail Vajgrt

Ashley Jo Valderaz

Veronica Valverde

Yesenia Vargas Mendoza

Jennifer Vargas Paiz

Anthony Vasquez

Abilene Vasquez Garcia

Kimberly Vayakone

Janette Vazquez

Adamari Vazquez Pulido

Fransisco Vazquez-Hernandez

Ernesto Velasquez Lopez

Velia Venegas

Josue Ventura Vasquez

Maria Vicente

Myrna Vicente-Vicente

Jose Villalobos-Baeza

Esperanza Villatoro

Marlin Villatoro-Flores

Alexis Virgen

Beau Walker

Jacob Walker

Annika Ward

Jawaria Warsame

Saed Warsame

Madison Webster

Avalon Wedige

Bradden Weeks

Haleigh Jo Weeks

Matthew Weeks

Katelynn Weinmaster

Jeffery Welch

Ella Westphal

Kadence Whelan

Kateri Wichman

Madison Widener

Christian Wiegert

Broderick Wilcox

Yessica William Cala

Noah Wilsey

Cameron Wilson

Jordon Wilson

Katelyn Wilson

William Wolfe

Harrison Wooden

Avery Work

Susanna Wren

Bin Wu

Mali Xayarath

Levy Xec Chavez

Muktasim Yahya

Madison Younger

Perla Zamarripa

Maria Zapata Martinez

Jarod Zaugg

Jake Zeckser

