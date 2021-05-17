Outside ceremony honors 500+ Grand Island Senior High graduates

“Since that time, our academic experiences have undergone changes; our social lives have taken a spin; and almost every other aspect of our lives has been altered by this pandemic,” she said.

“However, if you look to your left and to your right this afternoon, you’ll notice we are all here together. Let us not take this moment for granted,” she said.

“Every person in attendance today, whether in person or watching online,” Brown said, “has helped to write the story of the resilient Grand Island Senior High Class of 2021, and now is the time to celebrate what we’ve accomplished.”

GISH Executive Principal Jeff Gilbertson recognized the challenges that COVID-19 has presented to seniors and Senior High, noting that “when we were tested and when we were stressed, we were able to rise, push through and come out the other side, stronger, braver and better.”

Superintendent Tawana Grover also referenced the challenges of COVID-19, saying that “there have been many reasons for this class to grow weary ...”

But Grover later said the graduates’ legacy will be that “the Class of 2021 mastered the moment at the intersection of innovation and inspiration.”