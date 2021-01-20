Outside companies deliver groceries to Grand Island homes

When people have groceries delivered from Hy-Vee or Super Saver, the groceries aren’t delivered by supermarket employees.
Third-party workers bring the Hy-Vee and Super Saver orders to people’s homes. In the case of Super Saver, an Instacart employee buys and delivers the groceries.
At Hy-Vee, all of the work for pickup orders is done by Hy-Vee employees. For delivery orders, Hy-Vee employees select the items for customers, but the goods are delivered to homes by employees of DoorDash.
Instacart does “pretty good business” at the Super Saver on Second Street, said Dan Morse, the assistant store manager.
“I see their shoppers in here all the time,” Morse said.
Super Saver doesn’t know when the Instacart employees will show up. “When I see the same customer in here five times in one day,” he just concludes, “Oh, you’re working for Instacart.”
Instacart is used at most supermarkets owned by B&R Stores, said Marty Jarvis of the Lincoln-based company. B&R has been working with Instacart for a couple of years, Jarvis said.
At the Grand Island Hy-Vee, pickup is more popular than delivery, said Ken Pedersen, the store’s health, wellness and home manager.
The busiest time for pickup is 4 to 6 p.m. most weekdays, with Friday being the busiest. Pickup is busier on Saturdays and Sundays than it is during any weekday, Pedersen said.
Hy-Vee employees have a special shopping cart with which they can fill orders for nine customers at one time. The cart holds nine totes. For most orders, Hy-Vee employees use a shopping cart.
When the orders are complete, the carts or totes are taken to a bagging area inside the store.
Those orders then are taken to a pickup container in the Hy-Vee parking lot. Hy-Vee employees take the groceries to pickup customers. DoorDash employees pick up the orders for delivery customers.
Hy-Vee calls its delivery and pickup service Aisles Online - hy-vee.com/aisles-online.
The company has seen a “dramatic increase” in the use of Aisles Online since March, said Hy-Vee spokeswoman Dawn Buzynski.
The program had been growing steadily and “just catching on from a convenience standpoint prior to the pandemic. But the pandemic really is what spurred tremendous growth. Usage tripled across the board.”
Hy-Vee, based in West Des Moines, Iowa, has 240 stores in eight states. The westernmost of those stores are in Grand Island and Kearney.
At Hy-Vee, pickup is free with a minimum $30 purchase. Delivery is $9.95 with a minimum $30 purchase. Membership in the Hy-Vee Plus plan is $99 a year. Membership gives customers unlimited free deliveries with a minimum $30 purchase and free express two-hour pickups. Hy-Vee Plus debuted in November.
To get groceries delivered from Super Saver, visit super-saver.com/connect-with-us/grand-island and click on “delivery” near the top of the page, or visit instacart.com.