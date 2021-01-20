Outside companies deliver groceries to Grand Island homes

When people have groceries delivered from Hy-Vee or Super Saver, the groceries aren’t delivered by supermarket employees.

Third-party workers bring the Hy-Vee and Super Saver orders to people’s homes. In the case of Super Saver, an Instacart employee buys and delivers the groceries.

At Hy-Vee, all of the work for pickup orders is done by Hy-Vee employees. For delivery orders, Hy-Vee employees select the items for customers, but the goods are delivered to homes by employees of DoorDash.

Instacart does “pretty good business” at the Super Saver on Second Street, said Dan Morse, the assistant store manager.

“I see their shoppers in here all the time,” Morse said.

Super Saver doesn’t know when the Instacart employees will show up. “When I see the same customer in here five times in one day,” he just concludes, “Oh, you’re working for Instacart.”

Instacart is used at most supermarkets owned by B&R Stores, said Marty Jarvis of the Lincoln-based company. B&R has been working with Instacart for a couple of years, Jarvis said.

At the Grand Island Hy-Vee, pickup is more popular than delivery, said Ken Pedersen, the store’s health, wellness and home manager.

