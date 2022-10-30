Owner of Blazin' Wings N More knows Grand Islanders well

Ernesto Franco, who has plenty of restaurant experience, has always wanted to own his own place. And now he has his chance.

On Oct. 10, Franco opened Blazin’ Wings N More in the old Pizza Hut location on Second Street.

After working at Amigo’s for 20 years, Franco knows the tastes of Grand Islanders. A hard worker, he’s confident he’s going to make his own restaurant a success.

It might take some time to build a following. “But we’ll get there,” he says.

Franco, 34, sees Blazin’ Wings N More as a place where the whole family can eat. There’s something for everyone — not just wings, but burgers, tacos, Philly and chicken sandwiches, salads and five kinds of nachos.

The place serves plenty of cool beverages — smoothies, limeades, shakes, malts, Twisters and Cyclones. The latter is similar to a Dairy Queen Blizzards.

For adults, beer and margaritas are options.

Blazin’ Wings N More is also something of a sports bar. Franco would like to see groups watching football and other sporting events on the eatery’s seven TV screens.

Franco also has his eye on the late-night bar crowd. The drive-thru is open to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights. You can’t get traditional wings, he notes, at many drive-thrus in town, if any.

Other than McDonald’s, the only late-night food options in town are food trucks, he said. And many people don’t want to get out of their cars to order.

Beginning at the age of 14, Franco worked for Amigos for 20 years. He ran the South Locust location for eight years, but spent most of his time at the Webb Road Amigos. In addition to running the Webb Road store, he also had 20% ownership, he said. He left the company on Jan. 31.

Franco makes no secret of the fact that he’s ambitious. “It’s always been my dream to own my own restaurant,” he said.

After parting company with Amigos, Franco opened a Blazin’ location in Aurora in March.

Under an agreement he reached with Amigos, Franco wasn’t allowed to open a restaurant in Grand Island for six months after leaving the chain. After eight months in Aurora, Franco relocated his business to Grand Island.

Franco’s sister, Paloma, is a big fan of the spicy mango habanero wings.

She tells people, “Once you try the wings, you’ll crave them two days later.”

The wings are available with 17 different sauces and four types of rubs.

Franco is a big fan of spicy foods.

The restaurant’s Blazin’ Burger, Paloma says, will make you cry.

Franco makes the Blazin’ sauce himself. He recommends having the sauce to the side rather than on top of the burger.

But not all of the food is spicy.

The exceptionally wide-ranging menu includes a Swiss mushroom burger, a Santa Fe grilled roll-up, a Buffalo wrap and Tater Tot nachos.

Appetizers include mac and cheese bites, sweet corn nuggets and garlic cheese curds.

Some dishes, such as the fried cheese sandwich, might be reminiscent of some dishes offered by Franco’s former employer, although Franco points out that plenty of other restaurants serve the same thing.

Wing sauces include sweet chili, Jamaican jerk, Korean barbecue, teriyaki and garlic parmesan.

How hard-working is Franco? If you pull up to the drive-thru window just before 2 a.m., the man who greets you may very well be Franco.

Franco, who moved to Grand Island when he was 6 months old, graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 2006.

Blazin’ is right next to Taco John’s and not far from Lina’s. But he thinks there’s enough business to go around. “The sun shines for everybody,” he says.

How are the Blazin’ prices?

Six traditional wings go for $8.99. Six boneless wings cost $6.99, but the chunks of chicken are substantial.

Cheeseburgers are $8.99. A cheeseburger meal is $11.99.

In operating the restaurant, Franco is assisted by three members of his family. Paloma is assistant manager. Their brother, Jovani, also helps out.

Franco’s wife, Karen, does all the payroll. Their 16-year-old daughter is an employee.

Franco also has ties to another local restaurant. His brother-in-law, Augustin Sanchez, is one of the owners of Los Hermanos, 602 W. Fourth St.

One thing Franco has learned is patrons like quick service. Customers both seated inside and in their cars will get their dishes served in a hurry, he said.

If lunchtime customers have to wait too long, he knows, they won’t be back.

And Franco wants very much for them to come back.