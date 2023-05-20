ST. PAUL — When Alice Osterman-Davis wakes up this morning, she'll no longer have a hand in The Cookie Jar.

In fact, she and her husband, Tom, are leaving town at 6 a.m. They're off on a long vacation, beginning with a stop in Minnesota.

Osterman-Davis, who has owned The Sweet Shoppe in St. Paul for 35 years, is retiring.

On Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., The Sweet Shoppe (also known as The Cookie Jar Place) celebrated its 35th birthday. It was also Osterman-Davis' farewell.

Osterman-Davis and her staff served a free dinner, featuring sloppy joes, potato salad, birthday cake and punch.

The meal was "my last gift to the community," and "a way to say thank you to everybody," she said.

Earlier this week, Dan and Shannon Bergman of Grand Island took ownership of the cafe and bakery.

Osterman-Davis, 66, had the opportunity to sell the shop. She took advantage of it, but with "very mixed emotions," she said.

"You know, for 35 years it's been my life. It's hard to give that up," she said.

Osterman-Davis, her daughter and her grandchildren "have been in tears so many times" in recent days "just thinking about all the great memories that we have had from here with family and with the customers and with the community. And it is really sad to give that up, because it's been a big part of our lives."

Osterman-Davis opened the shop with her mother, Dora, in 1988. Dora, now 90, was at the farewell party Friday.

This is the third location for The Sweet Shoppe. Osterman-Davis calls it the cafe's "final resting place."

The shop "has been a wonderful business. It has been such a blessing in my life, in my kids' life, in all our lives," she said.

She's enjoyed being part of the shop and being "a part of this community."

An Oregon native, she moved to St. Paul from Alaska 40 years ago.

The business is known for its large collection of cookie jars.

Right now, the total is 1,818. She's sold 40 or 50 of them, "because I thought, 'What am I going to do with 1,800 cookie jars?'"

She will still own the cookie jars, but she's going to leave them in the store.

The Bergmans are happy to have the collection on display "because it brings a lot of people in," Osterman-Davis said.

The collection grew "one cookie jar at a time," she said.

Her first purchase featured a little teddy bear that was a farmer boy in overalls. "Then I thought he needed a wife," she said.

Osterman-Davis bought another teddy bear that was a woman farmer.

From then on, "any time we would travel I would try and find a cookie jar from that area to remind me of that trip, or if I saw one that was cute and gave me those warm fuzzies and made you chuckle and laugh I would buy that cookie jar because I thought if it made me happy it would make other people happy too. If it brings a smile to my face, it'll bring a smile to somebody's else's."

The collection includes "one fatality." If you visit the store, you'll find the wreckage of a broken cookie jar. Above the broken jar is a sign that says, "In loving memory of 651." That jar fell off a table and, like Humpty Dumpy, it couldn't be put back together again.

Shannon Bergman, who has lived in Grand Island for a year, grew up in Bennington, Kansas. Dan Bergman is the owner of Bergman Appliance.

Owning a restaurant is "a dream I've had since I was a little girl," Shannon said. "I used to play restaurant with my great-grandmother. So it's been something I've always thought about doing. I just never had the opportunity or the right spot."

The Bergmans saw an ad that the business was for sale.

Dan said, "Well, it won't hurt to just drive by and look."

"So we drove by and I said, 'That's it,'" Shannon said.

The business was closed when they visited. Just peering inside was enough to convince Shannon that she wanted it.

They liked the red awnings and the feel of St. Paul's downtown. It "just reminded me a lot of home," she said.

Her plans for The Sweet Shoppe include keeping "a lot of the old" and bringing in a little bit of the new. "I want to keep the family orientation that she has here" but at the same time, she'd like to add a few things to the menu, including steaks.

"My husband's always dreamed of a place where they had the most famous hamburgers in the world. So that's going to be something that he's really diving into," she said.

She will hold on to the coconut cream pie, potato salad, fried chicken and fresh-baked bread. Osterman-Davis has already shown her how to prepare them.

Shannon's son, Payton, will be the evening kitchen manager.

Alice and Tom plan to drive the Great River Road that follows the Mississippi River from Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico.

"That's our Plan A," she said. "But we do have a Plan B, in case the Mississippi River is flooded."

Last Sunday, Tom was fired from The Sweet Shoppe at a very public ceremony.

He had been a poor employee, Alice said, citing his constant arguing, his lack of energy and his inability to follow directions. "We finally fired him after 12 years," his wife said.

He'd been begging to be terminated all that time, and Alice finally assented. "Persistence pays off," he said.

The Sweet Shoppe gave him a T-shirt that had a pink slip on the shirt.

He was also presented with a cake that said, "Your services are no longer required."

"And the whole place was full of people and everybody just cracked up laughing," Alice said. "It was hilarious."