Owner of Shrine elephants says his animals have a good life

Of the 250 elephants in the Untied States, two are in Grand Island this week.

Two big mammals, named Ohka and Kosti, are part of the Shrine Circus, which opened Tuesday and continues today at the Heartland Events Center.

The elephants are owned by Brian Franzen, 47.

Franzen has known Okha his whole life. His father, Wayne, bought Okha the year before Franzen was born.

Okha is 51, and Kosti is 41. They are both females. Kosti weighs 8,500 pounds, and Okha weighs in at 8,000.

Franzen, who lives in Bushnell, Fla., has owned Kosti for 40 years.

He also has a third elephant back home. Also female, Megue is 40.

Because the importation of elephants to this country hasn’t been allowed since 1987, there are only about 250 left in the U.S., Franzen says. “Within 10 years, it’ll be about 150,” he said.

More than half of the elephants in this country are past their prime, he said.

The situation is similar for tigers.

“There isn’t a single tiger in this country that wasn’t born here. Not one,” said Franzen, who has five tigers back in Florida.

Franzen says the three elephants he owns have a good life. He stays involved in circuses so he can support them “the way I want to,” he said.

He makes his elephants his top priority. Keeping the elephants first in his life has “cost me a bunch of girlfriends and a marriage,” he said.

He works hard to keep the animals fed and taken care of, he said. He doesn’t like to leave them alone during the day for fear that they might get loose or something might happen to them. “My life is dedicated to their life.” They don’t have to worry about anything, he said.

Elephants in the wild live into their 40s or perhaps mid-50s, he said. Elephants that live in a zoo live into their 60s.

Circus elephants, meanwhile, live into their 70s, and might reach 80, he said. That’s because elephants in a circus are athletic, “they eat better” and their changing surroundings give them mental stimulation. “They’re not just standing on concrete all the time,” he said.

Seeing elephants in person gives people a better appreciation for the creatures, he said. That familiarity will help prevent the extinction of elephants, because people will care more about them, he said.

Like people, all elephants are different. “But essentially, they’re pretty smart.” They’re intelligent enough to play stupid, he said.

“We’ll go in to do the show. They know exactly what they’re supposed to do.” But sometimes, they refuse to cooperate just for their own amusement.

They also like to travel, he said. When they get home to their pen in Florida, they’re happy to run around and see the toys they haven’t seen in a while, such as car tires. But “after two weeks, they’re standing around bored,” Franzen said. They’re ready to hit the road again.

When they hear Franzen start up his truck, “they run over by the gate. They’re ready to go.”

The big creatures like to see things and check out their surroundings in each city. In arenas they’ve visited before, they remember which routes to take.

Franzen drives the elephants himself in his 80-foot semi.

There’s room in the trailer for the animals to lay down. But elephants can only lay down for so long. When they recline too much, they lose circulation and can’t get up.

“They like to lean against the wall and doze,” he said.

While traveling, he makes sure they have food and water, and keeps the trailer clean, he said.

If people aren’t around his elephants and see their lives first-hand, Franzen can see how some might conclude they have a bad life.

He can also see how elephants’ lives might not be great if they’re handed from one owner to another. But that’s not the situation with his elephants.

There are millions of kids in the world, he said. Some of them aren’t taken care of very well. The same thing is true of puppies. Sometimes, a dog given to children is neglected after a couple of weeks.

In some zoos, elephants are almost “brain dead” because they’re confined to one area, he said. They don’t experience anything new.

In the wild, elephants live in constant fear, Franzen said.

Circus elephants reproduce better than zoo animals because they’re in better shape, he said.

Okha, born in India, joined the circus when she was 3 and a half. Kosti and Megue were born in the Serengeti National Park in Africa.

People who own circus animals are very aware of animal rights activists.

Franzen said he will fight for anyone’s right to free speech. If somebody says elephants don’t belong in the circus, “it is absolutely their right to say so. It’s their opinion. I’ll be the first one to defend them.”

But if people who don’t know him say he’s not taking care of his animals and make things up, “that’s a totally different thing.” That is slander and BS, he says.

When activists show up to protest, Franzen will go out and talk to them. They might know his name, but they don’t know what he looks like and don’t know anything about him, he said.

People who cite figures about dangerous elephant episodes are using worldwide statistics, rather than figures from this country, he said.

