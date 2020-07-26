Before the pandemic, America and Nebraska packing plants were running at record level. When the coronavirus spread, packing houses slowed or temporarily as workers became sick. Plants began to implement new procedures to protect their workers. Because of the slowdown at the packing plants, supply lines were disrupted from the farm to the consumer. Prices increased, shortages were experience, animals had to be euthanized and foul play was cried because of suspected price manipulation.
But the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced that, for June, commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.79 billion pounds in June, up 10% from the 4.37 billion pounds produced in June 2019.
Leading the resurgence was pork production. The USDA reported that June pork production totaled 2.40 billion pounds, up 13% from the previous year.
The USDA said hog slaughter totaled 11.2 million head in June, up 12% from June 2019. The average live weight was up 3 pounds from the previous year, at 288 pounds.
Leading the way in hog slaughter was Iowa. Iowa hog slaughter plants killed 3.419 million hogs in June. That was 400,000 more than in June 2019.
In Nebraska, hog killings were 710,500 head. That was a slaughter increase from 623,000 head in June 2019. The average live weight of the hog was 287 pounds, 3 pounds more than the previous year in June.
That hog slaughter propelled Iowa to be the leading commercial red meat production state. Total red meat production in Iowa in June was 762.2 million pounds. In May, when the virus was affecting Iowa hog production, red meat production was 606 million pounds. In June 2019, June red meat production in Iowa was 668 million pounds.
In Nebraska, June commercial red meat production was 692.2 million pounds. A month earlier, again when the virus was disrupting packing houses, total red meat production in the state was 462.3 million pounds. In June 2019, total red meat production in Nebraska was 671.4 million pounds.
Beef production, nationwide, was at 2.37 billion pounds. The USDA said that was 7% above the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.88 million head, up 2% from June 2019. The average live weight was up 52 pounds from the previous year, at 1,365 pounds.
Nebraska lead the nation in cattle slaughter at 624,7000 head. That was below last year’s total of 655,500 head. Nationwide, 2.876 million head of cattle were killed. That compared to the beef slaughter in June of 2019 at 2.808 million head.
Looking ahead, last week, the USDA reported that all cattle and calves in the United States as of July 1, 2020 totaled 103 million head according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
n All cows and heifers that had calved totaled 41.4 million head.
n Beef cows totaled 32.1 million head.
n Milk cows totaled 9.35 million head.
n All heifers 500 pounds and more totaled 16.5 million head.
n Steers weighing 500 pounds and more totaled 15.0 million head.
n Bulls weighing 500 pounds and more totaled 2.10 million head.
n Calves less than 500 pounds totaled 28.0 million head.
n All cattle on feed fed for the slaughter market in the United States for all feedlots totaled 13.6 million head.
The 2020 calf crop is expected to be 35.8 million head. Calves born during the first half of the year are estimated at 26.1 million.
The USDA reported Friday that Nebraska feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.26 million cattle on feed on July 1, which was down 2% from last year.
Placements during June totaled 420,000 head, up 1% from 2019.
Fed cattle marketings for the month of June totaled 555,000 head, up 7% from last year.
Other disappearance during June totaled 15,000 head, down 10,000 head from last year.
When it comes to livestock slaughter, the USDA reported that, despite the pandemic, from January to June 2020, commercial red meat production was 26.8 billion pounds, up slightly from 2019.
The USDA reported that accumulated beef production was down 2% from last year, veal was down 1%, pork was up 2% from last year, and lamb and mutton production was down 8%.
In June, nationwide, veal production totaled 5.6 million pounds, 2% below June a year ago.
Lamb and mutton production, in June, at 12.5 million pounds, was up 9% from June 2019.
Sheep slaughter totaled 193,400 head, 10% above last year.
