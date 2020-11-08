Pair of Black Doniphan brothers served on WWI front lines

A brief notice in the Doniphan Enterprise in January 1919 stated F.B. Hoskins had heard from their son Frank for the first time since he left the United States four months prior. The Hoskins family was pleased to report their son was still alright.

Reports of families hearing from their sons in the military during the Great War, today known as World War I, were commonly published in local newspapers. What makes the notice published in the Enterprise different from notices published in other Hall County newspapers during this time was the fact that Frank Hoskins was serving in Company C of the 805th Pioneer Infantry, one of eight segregated infantry regiments organized under the orders of President Woodrow Wilson.

Military records show Frank Hoskins entered the service on Aug. 5, 1918. Like other Hall County soldiers, he was sent to Camp Funston in Kansas for his basic training. Unlike other Hall County soldiers, Frank was assigned to an all African American infantry unit housed in a segregated section on the eastern side of the camp. The 805th Infantry Division was given the nickname “Bearcats” after a speech given by their commanding officer who told the men he expected them to be bearcats in battle.