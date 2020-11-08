Pair of Black Doniphan brothers served on WWI front lines

A brief notice in the Doniphan Enterprise in January 1919 stated F.B. Hoskins had heard from their son Frank for the first time since he left the United States four months prior. The Hoskins family was pleased to report their son was still alright.
Reports of families hearing from their sons in the military during the Great War, today known as World War I, were commonly published in local newspapers. What makes the notice published in the Enterprise different from notices published in other Hall County newspapers during this time was the fact that Frank Hoskins was serving in Company C of the 805th Pioneer Infantry, one of eight segregated infantry regiments organized under the orders of President Woodrow Wilson.
Military records show Frank Hoskins entered the service on Aug. 5, 1918. Like other Hall County soldiers, he was sent to Camp Funston in Kansas for his basic training. Unlike other Hall County soldiers, Frank was assigned to an all African American infantry unit housed in a segregated section on the eastern side of the camp. The 805th Infantry Division was given the nickname “Bearcats” after a speech given by their commanding officer who told the men he expected them to be bearcats in battle.
On Oct. 11, 1918, Frank Hoskins and the men of Company C boarded a ship bound for France. An account from one of the soldiers of Company C claimed what they experienced in the Argonne Forest was far different from what they expected but they did “their bit by going into the trenches” and enduring frequent visits from enemy airplanes referred as “Fritz and Jerry.” Following the surrender of Germany in November 1918, Company C marched to Chatel-Chéhéry where they were engaged in salvage and demolition operations.
The 805th was organized like other infantry regiments with its own Supply Company as well as Medical and Motor Truck Detachments. Unlike other regiments, the Bearcats formed a regimental baseball team. In the spring of 1919, the Bearcat baseball team took to the field at Chateau de Chéhéry with equipment donated by the YMCA and Knights of Columbus. The never-defeated Bearcats were reportedly the best baseball team in France and had games with over 5,000 in attendance.
In May 1919, Company C was sent to Brest, France, as they began their journey home. Before leaving France, General John Pershing, Commander-in-Chief of the American Expeditionary Forces, inspected the 805th Infantry on June 4, 1919, at Brest.
Frank Hoskins left France in July 1919 and returned home to Doniphan after being honorably discharged on Aug. 4, 1919.
Frank was the second son to return home to Frank Sr. and Uddie Hoskins.
On April 11, 1919, the Doniphan Enterprise reported five local boys, including Roy Hoskins, had returned home the previous week. It was reported all of the boys were “looking and feeling fine” and all were glad to be back home.
Roy Hoskins entered the service on Oct. 26, 1917. Like his older brother, Roy was assigned to a segregated infantry division at Camp Funston, Kansas.
As the first all African American division established during the Wilson administration, the 92nd Infantry Division selected the buffalo as their divisional insignia in tribute to the African American calvary men of the 1800s known as “Buffalo Soldiers.” The 92nd was also the first division to be led by black officers with 104 captains, 397 first lieutenants and 125 second lieutenants trained at a segregated officers camp.
Roy Hoskins and the 92nd Division were sent to France on July 18, 1918. After arriving in France, the division was immediately deployed to the front lines.
From September to November 1918, the soldiers of the 92nd division were engaged in one of the largest offensives in United States military history. Known as the Hundred Days Offensive, the Meause-Argonne offensive, which stretched along the entire western front and involved 1.2 million American soldiers, was also the deadliest with the 92nd reporting 1,647 casualties.
Frank and Roy Hoskins were among the 700,000 African Americans who registered for service and 370,000 who served during World War I. During this period, opportunities for African American men were limited as the Marine Corps excluded them entirely. The Navy would accept them only in menial service roles such as cooks or stewards. While the Army accepted them, it maintained racially segregated units.
Even though the 92nd and 93rd Divisions served valiantly on the front lines, with more than 500 soldiers in the 93rd being awarded the Croix de Guerre (French War Cross), President Wilson refused to allow them to march alongside white soldiers in official victory parades after the war.
Upon their arrival in the states, many returning soldiers from the segregated units did not receive the hero’s welcome their white counterparts did. Many communities, especially in the South, feared the returning soldiers would make demands for racial equality and could use their military training to attain it.
The welcome home that Frank and Roy Hoskins received in the Doniphan newspaper, multiple newspaper notices during their time of service, and their inclusion in the roster of soldiers who served during the war that was printed in the History of Hall County Nebraska, published in 1920, stands out even more from the overall national response as they were given the same praise and thanks for their service bestowed on all Hall County soldiers, regardless of the color of their skin.
