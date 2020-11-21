Palmer boys install hugging wall to hug grandparents during COVID-19 pandemic

“This was truly about two boys hugging their grandparents, one of which has cancer and can’t afford to get sick over COVID,” Jen said. “My kids have the biggest hearts and all they want to do is to have some quality interactions with all of their family without the fear of endangering them. The boys just wanted to give them that opportunity to give a simple hug.”

Rich said being able to hug his grandsons through the hugging wall is “wonderful.”

“It (the night of Nov. 2) was the first time we knew anything about it,” Donna said. “They came out, it was after dark and Brady called us and said, ‘We want to see you out on the driveway.’ I thought, ‘What the heck?’”

Max said it was “pretty cool” for him to be able to hug his grandparents and that “they give the best hugs.” He added he enjoyed being able to hug them after many months of not being able to do so.

Like Donna and Rich, Max said he also became emotional during the initial hug through the hugging wall.

Brady said the hugging wall is kept in the garage of Donna and Rich’s house. He added that whenever any other relatives visit them, the hugging wall is used.