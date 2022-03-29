Palmer man dies Thursday after crash in Grand Island parking lot

A Palmer man who was driving a vehicle that tore across a Grand Island parking lot Thursday afternoon crashed into an apartment building and died on the way to the hospital.

Adam Mirelez, 33, was conscious and talking after the collision, but he stopped breathing in the ambulance and could not be revived, said Grand Island Police Capt. Dean Elliott.

The one-vehicle accident took place shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday.

It’s possible that Mirelez suffered a medical problem before his vehicle took off across the Main Street Station parking lot, said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering. Portions of the accident still are under investigation. An autopsy has been requested.

Mirelez sped off from the Arby’s area in his gray 2005 Chevy Impala, Elliott said.

He drove past Valentino’s, Party City, Goodwill and other businesses, traveling at an increasing rate of speed, crossed College Street and passed through the U.S. Bank parking lot.

The vehicle struck a pickup that was parked on the north side of a Continental Gardens apartment building. Damage estimates were not available.

The impact pushed the pickup forward 30 to 40 feet and spun the Impala around so that the back of the Impala collided with the apartment building, Elliott said. If Mirelez had not hit the pickup, he would have crashed into the apartment head on at a higher rate of speed, Elliott said.

The Continental Gardens building he struck faces Webb Road. The north end of the building faces U.S. Bank, Elliott said.

