Palmer man named regional ‘Electrician of the Year’

PALMER — A Palmer man recently was named the winner he Klein Tools “Electrician of the Year” award for Region 2. Rick Harrahill, an electrician with Trotter’s Inc., was notified of his winning entry in early December.
“I thought it was some kind of joke,” said Harrahill upon receiving the phone call. “Once I realized it was legit, I was then really honored to win the region.”
In addition to Nebraska, Harrahill beat nominees from other Region 2 states, which comprise California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming and Hawaii.
Harrahill received a trophy, tools, a large cooler and bar stools as his prize. He then was entered into the national contest.
Although he did not win the national contest, Harrahill said being a regional winner was a feather in his cap.
“I am happy to even have had made it this far,” he said, “And to have beaten out others in those states is something to be proud of.”
As kind of a joke, Harrahill nominated himself for the award Sept. 30.
“When Klein Tool asked us if we wanted to nominate anyone for the honor, I threw my own name in just for fun,” Harrahill said. “I didn’t think anybody else would nominate me. I bet my wife would’ve nominated someone else. I was scared to ask her. What if she said, ‘No’?”
Nominees had to submit information about themselves in three categories:
- Professional achievement: The nominees exhibit pride of ownership in difficult work. A requirement was to explain what sets the nominee’s projects apart from the others.
- Safety excellence: The nominees take job-site safety to the highest standards.
- Community dedication: The nominees provide a valuable community service, which is not limited to the electrical industry. Beyond performing their essential duties, they describe an act of service and who it benefited, photos, people involved and outcomes.
Harrahill helps teach a youth Bible study class at his church. He also serves as the Palmer Post 120 American Legion commander and is a member on the Palmer Volunteer Fire and Rescue squad.
Harrahill has been with Trotter’s Inc. for six years, but has been in the industry for 36 years. His career got started in the U.S. Navy, where he served aboard submarines.
“I think back to those days and the 10-12 guys pretty much only had a wrench and hammer to share to fix things. It was really nice to have gained more tools as my career went on.”
Harrahill said he would have liked to have won the national award, but thinks the guy who won was the right choice.
John Kinney from Woburn, Mass., was the national winner. Kinney raised $111,000 on a GoFundMe page to help a woman get repairs done to her home and provided his electrician services free of charge.
“How do you beat Mother Teresa?” Harrahill said. “The guy is a saint.”
Harrahill said the tools will come in handy with his job. He said the bar stools will be used a lot, and the cooler will provide cool drinks after a hot day’s work.
Harrahill hasn’t let the award go to his head, though.
“I still have to take out my own trash,” he observed.
