Palmer man named regional ‘Electrician of the Year’

PALMER — A Palmer man recently was named the winner he Klein Tools “Electrician of the Year” award for Region 2. Rick Harrahill, an electrician with Trotter’s Inc., was notified of his winning entry in early December.

“I thought it was some kind of joke,” said Harrahill upon receiving the phone call. “Once I realized it was legit, I was then really honored to win the region.”

In addition to Nebraska, Harrahill beat nominees from other Region 2 states, which comprise California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming and Hawaii.

Harrahill received a trophy, tools, a large cooler and bar stools as his prize. He then was entered into the national contest.

Although he did not win the national contest, Harrahill said being a regional winner was a feather in his cap.

“I am happy to even have had made it this far,” he said, “And to have beaten out others in those states is something to be proud of.”

As kind of a joke, Harrahill nominated himself for the award Sept. 30.