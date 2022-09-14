Palmer man sought in domestic disturbance

A 37-year-old Palmer man is being sought in connection with a domestic disturbance Sunday in Palmer.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Tyler Walkowiak.

The domestic disturbance, which involved a male and female, occurred on the 600 block of Utica Street in Palmer. A preliminary investigation by the Merrick County's Sheriff's Office concluded that a male was stabbed with a knife and a female was assaulted during the altercation.

The male subject fled the scene prior to law enforcement's arrival.

The victim of the assault and minor child were located safe at a separate location.

The suspect was identified as Walkowiak, who evaded law enforcement attempts to contact him.

If you know of Walkowiak's whereabouts, call the Merrick County Sheriff's Office at 308-946-2345 or local law enforcement immediately.