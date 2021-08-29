Palmer veteran Barney O'Hern recounts his experiences in Marines

It was the mid-1950s. World War II had ended only a few short years before, but the United States draft continued. By 1954, the Mutual Defense Assistance Agreement was enacted.
By 1954, Barney O’Hern knew his number was coming.
Rather than waiting for the inevitable, O’Hern — who eventually became a “buck sergeant” in the U.S. Marine Corps — enlisted.
Being in the military wasn’t unheard of in the O’Hern family. His father had been drafted into World War I, and he had several other family members who served in the military.
Now it was his turn, with the Marines sending him high into the mountains of Japan. O’Hern and his fellow soldiers found themselves on Mount Fuji, above the tree line.
“There was snow on the ground year-round,” he recalled.
O’Hern — who served until 1957 — was enlisted after the enactment of the Mutual Defense Assistance Agreement had been formed between the U.S. and Japan. At that time the U.S. pledged military protection to Japan, provided they could establish permanent military bases on Japanese soil.
As part of that protection, he and his fellow soldiers traversed Mount Fuji.
“We were in the artillery outfit,” O’Hern said. “We hauled the ammunition and the radar. We hooked that onto a truck and pulled it.”
Not a small task on rough mountain terrain.
During the course of the years, O’Hern also occupied troop ships, including the USS General J. C. Breckinridge.
On the Breckinridge, he was one of many soldiers on the troopship. Officially, the USS Breckinridge had a capacity of more than 5,000 people.
O’Hern said he made lifelong friends during his service.
“There was one good friend of mine. He lived in Detroit. He and his wife would come through and stay with me (in Nebraska),” he said. They stayed in contact until his friend’s death many years later.
After spending years on troopships, mountaintops and nations far from home, O’Hern was well into his service. One day while he was overseas, one of his superiors approached him. Did O’Hern know he’d been drafted? Evidently, his draft number came up back home, the government not knowing he already had enlisted.
In a world without email, fax machines or cellphones, communication lines had missed one another.
“There was a draft board in Central City, but I didn’t know anything about it,” O’Hern said, adding that the soldiers got a chuckle out of the irony of being drafted while enlisted.
Finally, it was time to return home to Palmer. O’Hern said he was greeted by his mother.
“My mother met me at the train depot in Grand Island,” he recalled. “She started crying.”
His mother, Roberta, besides being a loving mother, was an excellent cook, O’Hern remembered.
“My mother was a good cook. Oh, boy,” he said.
Serving overseas had been a bit different.
“Going over there I got two meals a day,” he said. A repeat offender on the military menu was “beans and weenies,” he said.
O’Hern met Maxine Frauen and married her — a widow with five children. It was an instant family, which he fully embraced.
He and Maxine later added another child to their loving family.
O’Hern — now well into his 80s — has stayed in Palmer. That doesn’t mean he sits idle, said his daughter-in-law Monica Simonson.
“He walks every day for exercise,” Simonson said. “He always has candy or ice cream when the littles come to visit.”
A lot of it, in fact. O’Hern has 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
He has also stayed active in the community. For 40 years he has been Palmer’s seargant-at-arms for Memorial Day services, a task he takes on humbly.
“I took over for an old Army veteran,” O’Hern explained. “I was the only one who could do it, I guess.”
A lot has changed since O’Hern reached Mount Fuji, sailed the seas of Asia and had countless plates of beans and weenies. Some things, however, remain constant — especially O’Hern’s love for his family, community and dedication to serving his nation.
For anyone considering going into the military, O’Hern offers this advice: “If it was me, I’d go back into the Marines.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.