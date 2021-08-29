Palmer veteran Barney O'Hern recounts his experiences in Marines

Not a small task on rough mountain terrain.

During the course of the years, O’Hern also occupied troop ships, including the USS General J. C. Breckinridge.

On the Breckinridge, he was one of many soldiers on the troopship. Officially, the USS Breckinridge had a capacity of more than 5,000 people.

O’Hern said he made lifelong friends during his service.

“There was one good friend of mine. He lived in Detroit. He and his wife would come through and stay with me (in Nebraska),” he said. They stayed in contact until his friend’s death many years later.

After spending years on troopships, mountaintops and nations far from home, O’Hern was well into his service. One day while he was overseas, one of his superiors approached him. Did O’Hern know he’d been drafted? Evidently, his draft number came up back home, the government not knowing he already had enlisted.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In a world without email, fax machines or cellphones, communication lines had missed one another.

“There was a draft board in Central City, but I didn’t know anything about it,” O’Hern said, adding that the soldiers got a chuckle out of the irony of being drafted while enlisted.