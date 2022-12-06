 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Pam's Pub & Grub in Grand Island closing its doors

  • Updated
  • 0

If putting an idea out for expert evaluation is nerve-racking, Grand Island Senior High students Kowsslo Teya and Colton Marsh didn’t show it. Teya and Marsh were challenged to come up with a product idea that would solve a societal problem as part of their INCubatoredu class at GISH’s Academy of Buisness & Communication.
120722-gii-news-pams-pandg-jrs-p1

After serving countless eggs and chickens over the years, Pam's Pub & Grub in Grand Island will close its doors on Dec. 18. Owner Pam Ehlers is retiring after 34 years in the business. In a Facebook post, Ehlers said she is looking forward to some time off, enjoying my grandkids and spending more time with my family. "I can never thank you all enough for supporting my family and I all these years…I began this journey at 19 years old. Thanks to everyone here and gone who encouraged me at such a young age. That’s truly why I kept coming back. I’m sure I’ve cooked millions of eggs and chickens. I’m going to save my only spatula of 34 years with my finger indentations in the wood handle and a couple more keepsakes. ... I will miss you all and I do thank you from the bottom of my heart! Thanks for a lifetime of memories."
120722-gii-news-pams-pandg-jrs-p2

Pam's has been located at its current site, 2848 S. Locust St., for 15 years. The restaurant operated at 414 W. Fourth St. for 14 years. Ehlers respectfully declined an interview request.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Panera Bread closes

Panera Bread closes

After 10 years, Panera Bread in Grand Island has closed. “We’re sorry. This location is permanently closed,” a sign on the door says. “Please …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Santa Clause

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts