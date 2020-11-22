Pandemic makes life tough for area hospitals

The bigger issue is “that most people are not taking the situation seriously enough,” she said. “They think that because the hospital has always been there to take care of them, the hospital and health care services will always be there for them.

“I don’t think that they realize that if we lose any more nurses or lab personnel — not just here in Ord but other hospitals throughout the state — that there might be a case where the hospital is not available for them. And that would be tragic,” Glaubke said.

Valley County Health is fortunate in that only a few nurses are unable to work. But it’s “very precarious,” she said.

A nursing shortage existed even before the pandemic, and now with the coronavirus, “it puts an additional strain on our staffing, not just nursing but lab and everyone,” Glaubke said.

Failing to take the virus seriously is not exclusive to the Ord area. She said that’s true of the Dakotas and “the whole Midwest.”

In the middle of the country, people became complacent, thinking COVID-19 might be limited to the East and West coasts.