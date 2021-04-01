Much of the world was put on hold the past year as businesses, schools, churches and families tried to cope with the complexities of pandemic life.

Technology was a major force in coping with COVID-19 in work, play and family life.

“We have seen quite a bit of change in the way both residential customers and businesses are using technology,” said Dereck Djernes, division manager for Hamilton Information Systems in Aurora. “Most of our day-to-day tasks have become virtual.

“Remote video services are not a new technology, but as social distancing and remote work became necessary, we saw an almost instant conversion and dependence on using those tools. In addition, the need for bandwidth and faster speeds doubled or even tripled overnight as students began remote schooling and businesses implemented work from home procedures.”

As work from home increased, so did equipment sales

Brian Klinginsmith, IT administrator at Computer Concepts in Grand Island, noted a major increase in the sale of technology items in the past year.

“Everybody was trying to duplicate what they had at their office at their house,” Klinginsmith said. “You had desktops, laptops, webcams, headsets … anything that you had at your office, people were duplicating at their house.

“It was across the board … from your church to lawyers to medical offices were wanting to have the ability to work from home, if they needed to.”

Said Thomas Hiatt, a “Sales Ninja” in the Hastings Computer Hardware store: “Everybody’s wanting to communicate visually at home or if they’re working from home. We’re seeing a lot of that … especially with accessory webcams, We’ve been seeing a 100%, a 1,000% (increase). We’ve seen a spike on that, you know. Sometimes they’ve been hard to get actually. Webcams have been very popular.”

Hiatt said the increased sales have come about half from businesses and half from home users, noting in particular an increase in laptop sales.

In the past, Computer Hardware offered in-store classes for people wanting to improve their skills, but the pandemic brought an end to those sessions for the time being.

Apple computers and phones offer a FaceTime app that allows users to communicate with audio and video, but Hiatt said Zoom has been the dominant video-conferencing platform in his experience.

“It’s definitely been a year of ups and downs. … We’re just thankful that we’re able to help people out, you know,” Hiatt said. “I think that was the big thing, people needing help with the devices to still be able to communicate. We thought it’s pretty crucial to make sure that we get those customers back up and running. We’ve been grateful and thankful that we could still stay open during this time.”

Make the most of a home office

Djernes said many businesses are opening back up, but many plan to continue using work-from-home technology at some level.

If someone hasn’t set up a home office yet or needs to improve at-home work space, Djernes offers these tips:

— Invest in a quality, comfortable chair. The first 15 minutes of the first day I worked from home was great, then it hit me, I was not going to be able to sit on this bar stool at my kitchen island for eight hours straight. I then moved to the dining room table for about 30 minutes and had the same issue. After playing musical chairs around the house, I knew that a good quality office chair was a must.

— Ensure that you have good lighting in your home office for video conferencing. You will want to be clearly visible, and lighting plays a large role in how your video comes across.

— Make sure you have fast, reliable internet. You can have all the cool tech in the world, but that will be almost useless without access to a strong internet connection.

— A well-maintained computer, printer and webcam are essential. From a business phone system standpoint, a hosted phone solution is always a great asset. Via an app, you can literally turn your cellphone into your office phone and take calls on your cellphone just as you would if someone called into your business and you were in the office.

Djernes said a business communications platform such as Microsoft Teams is a must.

“Microsoft Teams allows you to attend meetings remotely and securely via video with the touch of a button,” he said.

“You can very easily go from group chat to video conference, whether it’s two people or 10,000 people. You can also stay organized by keeping notes, documents and your calendar all in one place using the Office 365 suite.”

Klinginsmith has reservations about Zoom meetings.

“I think what this past year has shown is that you can do a lot of things from home, but at the same time, there’s a lot of things you can’t do,” he said. “Your whole collaboration with your employees changes totally. And you lose touch with them.

“You’re not face-to-face with somebody, you don’t have that personal touch. … When you’re in a room with the same people, you can’t over overtalk somebody. When you’re on a Zoom, everybody can talk, and there’s no courtesy there.”

Service providers ‘had to adjust’ to meet higher demand

As working from home, remote schooling and video streaming ramped up, the internet became critical in our work and personal lives.

“Many individuals found that their current speed plans were not sufficient for their increased usage and internet service providers had to adjust to make sure they could provide a solid reliable internet connection to meet the increased demand,” Djernes said. “Before, the home internet demand was mostly centered around streaming services like Netflix and gaming consoles, but when everyone went to work from home or attended school from home, we went from averaging eight hours of internet demand to an average of 16 hours and on top of the normal demand.”

A Spectrum spokesperson contacted about increased demand in the Grand Island area did not respond before the publication deadline.

Djernes sees a mix of office and work-from-home needs in the future.

“Many efficiencies have been identified with working from home, but there are also positives to working in an office environment where people can be closer and improve collaboration,” Djernes said. “We have found that even though meeting virtually works great, there are times that miscommunication happens because we don’t get those ‘hallway conversations’ that happen, and it’s hard to communicate every little detail when working remotely.

“We have learned so many things over the past year, and we need to acknowledge how well everyone has adapted to this new landscape. It’s the perfect time to revamp old processes and find new ways to be innovative and gain efficiencies. This has forced businesses, and everyone, to become agile, which oftentimes is a very positive thing.”