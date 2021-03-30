It was a year of unknowns, of decisions made in the dark, and of hanging on tight together.

The year the coronavirus came to Grand Island also was a time of discovery, said day care providers who survived the worst that the pandemic tossed at them.

“Everyone was so scared of this invisible disease. It was a hard time to figure out what was needed to keep everyone safe,” said Cara Lemburg, executive director of the Grand Island YMCA, which operates a day care for almost 150 children.

Lemburg discovered how deeply her day care staff was committed to its mission and how, as the year evolved, the “Y” was seen by its members as a place of stability and encouragement.

“We didn’t know how many people looked at the ‘Y’ like their extended family,” she said. “We all learned right alongside each other to be supportive and for the ‘Y’ to be a nurturing place.”

Dodi Ouderkirk

Mutual support network

Dodi Ouderkirk, director of Cathedral Daycare, said providers and the parents who depend upon the day care discovered that, in many ways, child care is the foundation of the local economy. The foundation cracked as some day cares closed, but those that hung on continued to provide an essential service.

“The pandemic showed the community that, without the day cares, a lot of things can’t function. People can’t go to work and then other businesses will suffer. The pandemic shed a lot of light on the importance of child care,” Ouderkirk said.

She wiped away a tear as she recalled decisions made without prior experience. Nobody had gone through a pandemic before, but she said day care providers built a mutual support and best practices network. Communicating with others in similar circumstances eased the emotional stress.

“Every day had the potential to be the darkest day. There was the unknown. You never knew what was going to happen,” Ouderkirk said.

Protecting staff and children was a priority. Failure to prevent infections from entering the facility and spreading could close down the operation. Occasionally, day cares learned by word of mouth that someone might be contagious; however, most of the time conscientious parents reported they were contagious and their children wouldn’t be coming until the quarantine was complete.

Losing children — and income — when their parents became ill or lost their jobs put some day cares out of business. Both the “Y” and Cathedral Daycare tapped the federal Paycheck Protection Program to make ends meet.

“It really was nip and tuck. We were very fortunate to have the payroll protection,” Ouderkirk said.

Lemburg said the “Y” also got help from First Five Nebraska and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Smaller operations hit hard

While larger day cares like the “Y” and Cathedral — enrollments ranging from 100 to 150 pre- and post-COVID — fought to remain safe and solvent, the effects of the pandemic seemed amplified for smaller in-home operations such as Tami’s Daycare near Chapman.

The owner, Tami Garbers, said she is licensed to care for as many as 12 children if she and a helper are present, but numbers have been down because of the pandemic and because Chapman School closed.

As a result of those complications, Garbers, 47, said she may be closing her day care in three years. She’s been in the business 15 years and said her body hurts — “my back, my shoulders and my knees.”

In addition to caring for children in her home, she ferries them to and from school and to other destinations in a 15-passenger van.

One year before the Chapman School closure and coronavirus, Tami’s Daycare was at its 12-child limit. Today she’s caring for three grandchildren and several others.

“I’m cheap. I’m $2.50 per kid and I don’t charge when a kid isn’t here,” Garbers said. She said her kids colored the pictures that hang on a wall in her kitchen. She said she also keeps a collection of photos of other kids she cared for. They’re reminders of why she got into the business.

“You shouldn’t get into day care for the money. It should be for the kids and for the families,” she said.

A future in child care

Katie Mangus is the secretary at Palmer Public Schools and has four daughters ranging in ages from 18 months to 6 years.

Although she’s aware of the challenges day care providers face, she’s studying online and determined to become a provider through Southeast Community College.

“I love kids. I think that the upcoming generation is really important to our future and I want to be a part of it,” Mangus said.

One of the most difficult things about moving to Palmer was arranging child care, she said. When she’s trained, she hopes to be employed by the Palmer school that operates a preschool.

Young children have so much learning potential, she said, “Ages 2-5, that’s when they’re learning the most.”

Like the providers in Grand Island, Mangus said she believes day cares are a foundation for the economy.

Parents can take jobs when their children are in reliable, caring day cares, and young children who are well-cared-for in their early years do better as they grow up.

Mangus said her provider is an example of what a difference a great provider can make in a child’s life.

“My baby’s language skills have just exploded and she (provider) potty trained my 2-year-old in two weeks,” she said.

Mangus hopes she also will benefit other people’s children when she’s a provider.

“When you go into the business of caring for children, you don’t do it for the money; you do it because you’re inspired by the work,” she said.

A slow but steady rebound

Ouderkirk said Cathedral Daycare is catching a glimmer of light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel. Before the pandemic, Cathedral had 30 classroom teachers and child care staff. The current enrollment (145) is down about 10% to 15% from pre-pandemic levels, but gradual growth will occur.

“It has not been easy at all. One year ago, we were trying to figure out what to do,” she said. “We had a couple of instances when we were told it was irresponsible to stay open, but our families were extremely happy that we were allowing them to have an option.”

Ouderkirk said the staff at Cathedral gave its all by teaching classes, caring for kids and even cleaning.

“We are an extremely tight center here at Cathedral. I am blessed knowing the staff is fighting alongside me,” she said.

The “Y” is poised for growth. Day care enrollment has crept back to about 100, and Lemburg anticipates the rebound will equal pre-pandemic levels of 120.

“All of our rooms are full and we’re beginning to have waiting lists again. We’re starting to gear up to take it back up to before the scare started to happen,” she said.