A year into the coronavirus pandemic, local auto dealers are taking customer safety as seriously as it did 10 months ago, when Grand Island was the national hotspot for COVID-19 cases.

“We’re still treating it as if it was 10 months ago, or 12 months ago,” said Jason Roe, Roe Buick president. “It was a tough time for everybody. When something like that happens, you go back to the basics on what’s most important and that’s always the customers’ needs and that’s what we’re most focused on.

“I just think it (the pandemic) kind of made us refocus all of our efforts, both taking care of our customers and their needs, and focusing on each individual client. If you have an older customer in the dealership, you have to take that extra step.”

Navigating the unknowns

“This time last year was still kind of unknown, as to what was going on, exactly, and how it was going to impact things, but we started taking precautionary steps of wearing masks — all of our technicians especially, the people working in and out of vehicles and customers’ vehicles a lot — to help protect customers, but also to protect our employees,” Roe said. “So, gloves and masks, we started requiring that right away.”

Almost as quickly as the pandemic hit Grand Island, Roe Buick and other area auto dealers began the search for cleaning and sanitizing solutions that would enable their doors to safely stay open.

“We started searching for chemicals that we would spray every single vehicle with, whether it was in the service department, in the body shop, in the new or used vehicle that was being sold,” Roe said.

He was able to find a chemical that worked to kill COVID-19, and his staff began using it on all vehicle and facility touchpoints — doors, handles, seating options and steering wheels. In addition to the chemical cleaners, he invested in steering wheel covers and plexiglass shields to create further separation for his customers and employees.

“We are in a wide-open space inside the dealership, so we’re never on top of each other where we’re violating the 6-foot rule, so we weren’t concerned about that,” Roe said. “But when we’re interacting with a customer, we have the Plexiglas shield on everyone’s desk. Everyone adjusted to it pretty quickly.”

The company’s shuttle service, while it remained available to customers needing vehicle repairs, also underwent some adjustments.

“Usually people don’t sit up front anyhow, but the driver of our shuttle would be wearing a mask the entire time, and we’d ask that the customer sit in the back of the vehicle,” Roe said. “We’d try and have only one other person in the vehicle at a time.

“With our loaner vehicles, they’d get treated with the chemicals and wiped down after every use. And inside the dealership, we’re wiping all the touchpoints at least three times a day — all the door handles, the desks, the phones, the coffeepot, anything and everything. We are trying to stay on top of it,” he said.

Home-based ‘show and tell’

Grand Auto’s focus on providing a safe shopping environment has been a part of its culture since day one, but the coronavirus pandemic added a new layer of urgency, said owner Blake Corman.

“We always wanted to maintain a safe and clean environment, but with COVID in mind, March 2020 was when we started to wipe down the steering wheels, we would clean the handles, the doorjams when vehicles came to our service shop,” Corman said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Grand Auto also reduced its staffing to half-staff and cut its hours down to reduce the possibility of spreading the virus. The dealership then took an additional measure to keep customers safe in creating an “offsite show-and-tell” service.

“We would have people call in and say they want to get an oil change. However, they don’t want to come out to the dealership,” Corman said. “So we’ll tell them to leave the keys in their vehicle, we’ll go out to their house, we’ll get the vehicle, bring it to the dealership, change the oil, do whatever service needs to be done, and then return the vehicle back to them.”

The service — which eliminates some of the stress of face-to-face interaction — has been well-received by Grand Auto’s customers over the past year. It also was used by the Grand Auto sales team when it came time for test drives.

“It has kind of tapered off ... in the last couple months, but really all of last year we did a lot of offsite show and tell when somebody would call in and say they wanted to look at a vehicle,” Corman said. “We’d clean it up, drive it out to their house so they could take a look at it away from everybody else, and if they liked it, we could do all the paperwork.”

While the offsite service has created more of a staffing need, he said the demand and customer response outweigh that cost by far, and he plans to continue offering that service even after the pandemic restrictions have lifted.

“Surprisingly, our numbers have been higher,” Corman said. “We sold more vehicles throughout 2020 than any other year we’ve been in business.”

He credits the online aspect for part of that success, as customers can browse from the safety of their homes, as well as his employees for helping to create a stronger customer experience by putting in the extra effort.

“The customer response for us picking vehicles up and dropping them off has been tremendous,” Corman said. “I think the customer service, that side of it, has outweighed (the expense) tenfold, so I would say everything we’ve implemented we will continue with.”

Highs and lows of demand

“It (coronavirus) definitely slowed business down for a while with the unknowns in March and April,” Roe said.

Roe Buick added its list of COVID-19 precautions to its website and to its marketing pieces to keep customers aware of every step taken along the way to keep the car-shopping experience as safe as possible.

“It was kind of a pleasant surprise with how busy we got for May, June, July — the summer months — and how it carried through the end of the year,” Roe said. “People, I think, were stir-crazy and getting out and about.”

But one of the biggest challenges in navigating the pandemic, he admitted, was actually answering the demand for new and used vehicles, in addition to repairing them, because of the kinks thrown into the supply chain.

“All over the world, parts are limited, which in turn makes vehicles hard to build,” Roe said. “It’s just getting more and more difficult getting our hands on any inventory to sell, and the same thing for parts.”

When a vehicle manufacturing plant shuts down for a month due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility, he added, the effect is a delay that ripples down the chain to dealers and repair shops.

“It’s been a daily, or a weekly, adjustment in how we conduct business in order to take care of our customers,” Roe said. “The limited inventory has been not great, because you don’t have anything on your lot to sell people, but it has created a little bit of demand.”

That demand, in turn, means that once new — or new-to-you — inventory hits the sales floor, Roe does see customers “jumping at the opportunity because there’s not a lot out there.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.