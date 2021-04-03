Starting a business in the middle of the pandemic has a lot of challenges, but one in particular has affected Mary Coe, owner of Wood Shack Boutique on Second Street in Grand Island.

“Nobody knows where I’m at,” Coe said. “That’s one of the hardest things. Here on Second Street, I’m kind of out of the way. People not coming out, people not walking downtown ... that’s been a big hit.”

Coe opened Wood Shack Boutique in late 2020. Between the weather and COVID-19’s effect on downtown foot traffic, though, walk-in business has been sporadic.

Coe turned to social media, primarily Facebook and Instagram, to boost her presence in Grand Island. She has also had her advertising boosted by Railside’s marketing efforts on Facebook. But it has largely been word-of-mouth that has led people to her doorstep.

A recent customer, having come with her three children, posted about her visit on Facebook, which led to two other families inquiring about setting up times to come in and work on crafts.

“So that was a big success, and a lot of fun, for me to work with the kids,” Coe said. “When they leave, they’re so excited that they get to leave with a project that’s all finished and everything.”

Bella Design and Decor: Business has been good

Amy Schutte of Bella Design and Decor relocated her business downtown to Third Street in November 2019, just months before the pandemic hit, but she hasn’t seen much of a downturn in traffic on her block.

“(Business) has been good,” Schutte said. “There’s been a lot of traffic.”

Bella Design and Decor, 110 E. Third St., in fact, is taking the opportunity to expand into the neighboring space to the east. The expansion will make for a dedicated space in which to offer furniture repurposing workshops, which in turn will allow Schutte more space in the current storefront.

“We’ll move some of our bigger merchandise over to the other side, and we’ll be able to offer cooking classes with our balsamics and olive oils (in the current space),” she said. “We’ll also bring in a line of chalk paint, and so if people come in and want to refinish their own furniture, they can do so. There will also be some (provided) pieces they can refinish, too.”

Although Schutte did rearrange her storefront to accommodate social distancing and added a curbside pickup option for her customers for a time, she said the added precautions weren’t what she would consider an added difficulty.

And she’ll probably keep some of those changes for some time, “just out of respect for our customers, if they want to stay distant and all those kinds of things. I think probably the good part of all of this is that you’re a little more conscientious about your sanitation practices and that type of thing,” she said.

Axe Holes: Business model held up

For Eric and Danielle Christensen, the pandemic wasn’t a huge factor when it came to opening Axe Holes, 2300 N. Webb Road.

The couple opened the ax-throwing business during the summer last year as COVID cases slowed, but other than having to adhere to new CDC guidance as it emerged, their business model wasn’t affected.

“We knew the size of the facility that we were going to be leasing,” Eric Christensen said.

As an environmental, health and safety manager, he knew one of the top concerns about COVID-19 was the ability to social distance, and the size and layout of the space allowed for customers to safely participate by treating each lane as a restaurant would treat a table.

“At the time that we decided to open up, there were no business shutdowns in the Tri-Cities area; there were no mask mandates,” he said. “Timing really was a little scary right at first (because) as soon as we signed the lease, five-six days later businesses started shutting down.”

But the Christensens took advantage of a three-month window between signing the lease and welcoming customers to get Axe Holes up and running, hoping that things would change in the meantime.

That gamble paid off.

The first week that Axe Holes was open for business, state restrictions allowed as many as 10 customers at a time.

“Initially, we were nervous, we were bummed, we were upset,” Christensen said. “But, looking back on it now, that first week we had no idea what we were doing. We had a business plan; we had a business; but we had never run a business.”

The restrictions gave the Christensens time to identify weaknesses that, if not strengthened before a new challenge presented itself, had the potential to overwhelm their system.

The second weekend Axe Holes was open, Grand Island allowed 50% capacity. By the third week in business, the facility could fully open.

“It really worked out well for us. The timing couldn’t have been better,” Christensen said. “It allowed us to have a really soft opening, get our feet wet, figure out what worked best for us and for our layout and facility, and for our customers.”

Business in Grand Island has been steady enough, he said, with ax-throwing available Thursday through Saturday in the evenings and Sunday in the afternoon, that the couple is expanding to a second location in Kearney.

“The greatest reward is people being able to get out of their house and come together and have fun with friends and family, and that’s exactly what we offer,” Christensen said.

