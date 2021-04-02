The past year was a struggle for many industries, but the real estate industry has been facing a very numbers-oriented difficulty for more than just the past year.

“When everything first hit, from a sales perspective, we really saw just a little hiccup, maybe a month where things seemed to stop in time, and after that it really surprised us,” Coldwell Banker Action Holdings owner Amber Schuppan said. “I don’t think I’ve talked with anybody in the industry who would have been able to foresee what would happen next.”

What happened next was not just a return to the buying and selling of homes, but an increased demand in the Grand Island market that saw an existing housing shortage shrink by an additional two-thirds.

“It went off to the races,” Schuppan said.

For the last several years, according to Schuppan, Realtors in the Grand Island area have been working with about 150 homes on the market at any given time. “That was low; we like to see that closer to 300,” she said. “So we were already fighting low inventory and now, (as of Monday, March 22), we’ve only got 40 homes on the market at any given time.”

Schuppan attributes the tight market partly to an increase in interested buyers. Mortgage interest rates are at an all-time low, and if a buyer didn’t lose their job, or didn’t see a decrease in their working hours, the additional stimulus funds sometimes allowed a bit of financial security in terms of securing a down payment.

Grand Island is in “a major crunch,” said Bethany Guzinski, a Realtor with Coldwell Banker. “Whether it’s COVID or the economy, interest rates are at a record low, so that makes it much more affordable for people to buy homes, which leads into economics: As demand increases, supply decreases, and that makes that supply worth more.”

Anecdotally, Guzinski has heard from other agents about clients from out-of-town, or even out-of-state, moving into the area from bigger cities, but hasn’t personally had a client do so.

What she has heard from her clients, however, is a need for versatility in their living spaces, whether it’s a kitchen island that can double as a homework workspace, or a space under the stairs that can work as an office.

“People are thinking outside the box of ‘this is a bedroom, you put a bed and a dresser in it,’” she said. “Now, it’s all sorts of opportunity.”

Going with that, the open-concept trend has taken a backseat in recent years, but the pandemic did play a role in determining what people are looking for in their next home. “I think people were tired of having floating furniture and not having walls,” Guzinski said.

But no matter what type of home her clients are looking for, Guzinski thinks it will take years, “whether COVID disappears off the map or not,” for the area to address the inventory shortage.

Her advice to prospective buyers remains the same: “Get pre-approved before you start looking, listen to your lender’s advice and hire a trusted professional, no matter what the market is doing.”

Adjusting to COVID-19 parameters

At the start of the pandemic, real estate offices sent many of their employees to work from home as a precaution, which then became the norm as months passed.

“My first experience, while I personally didn’t know anyone who had contracted the virus, but a party to a transaction that I was helping facilitate had to delay things several times because they came down with COVID,” Guzinski said.

“There was a lot of fear. Sellers were fearful of having people in their homes, and buyers were fearful of going,” Guzinski described. “You didn’t know how the seller sanitized things, you don’t know if they’re frontline care providers, you never knew what you were going to be exposed to.”

That fear did have a halting effect for a few weeks, Guzinski said, as people anxiously awaited updates on best practices and precautions, but the peak of that anxiety came about May.

“As more information became available, people kinda eased into those, and it was an easier transition than I thought (it would be),” she said. “After May, people just kind of accepted it as ‘OK, this is part of my life.’”

Real estate, while it was never considered an essential service in Nebraska, was also not considered non-essential and therefore shut down, like it was in many other states.

“Lots of offices closed their doors and went to appointment-only,” Schuppan said, as businesses left and right shut down during the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. “Obviously, our showings looked different, especially for homes that were occupied.”

When it comes to accommodating COVID-19 precautions, every agent and brokerage sets their own standards and practices, she said.

Schuppan and her agents prepared themselves with masks, booties and hand sanitizer on hand for every showing, both for the prospective buyers and for the security of the sellers. In addition, her team made sure to know the sellers’ expectations when it came to allowing would-be buyers inside.

The showings themselves required few adjustments. Pre-pandemic, the expectation was to have any vacant houses professionally cleaned beforehand, and that carried through the pandemic as well. If sellers were still living in the house, Schuppan said the agents would take any additional requests, such as no-contact surfaces or additional precautions, into account.

“We made those notes on the listings so that other agents knew when they showed them what was expected — if they need to wear a mask, or if (the sellers) requested gloves,” Schuppan said.

Most of the agents in town, according to Schuppan, did have mandatory mask policies in place, and carried wipes with them for any high-contact surfaces, such as light switches and door handles.

“Another thing you can do is keep doors open, so potential buyers don’t need to be opening and shutting doors, and just making it as contact-less as possible,” she said.

Guzinski agreed, adding that she also tried to limit the number of people included in any showings to just those making the loan and purchasing decisions.

“A few of our tricks included that agents would open all the doors and turn the lights on so that our clients weren’t coming in and touching surfaces,” she said, “just to mitigate some of the risks between the buyers and the sellers.”

Technology has its ups and downs

While Coldwell Banker Action Holdings does offer virtual walkthroughs for its properties, the public rarely gets a chance to see them, largely because by the time the video is put together and uploaded, the house is already under contract.

“It takes a little bit of time to have those professionally done,” Schuppan said. When homes are listed and then under contract within 24 hours of that listing, “it’s made it difficult to produce those kinds of things within the timeframe.”

Instead, some agents will use their phones and video-conferencing apps such as FaceTime to virtually ‘walk’ a buyer through the home.

“And that was a little nicer, and a little more interactive,” she said. “So when you walk through a room, you can say ‘Oh, wait, can you spin back the other way, what was that?’”

But, generally speaking, homes don’t last long on the market these days. Schuppan’s customers are emailed an alert each time a new listing that might match their requirements is put online, which allows them to jump on the opportunity right away.

“The ones that have lost a couple, they’re not going to lose another one, so they get right on it and get a showing scheduled and get in there as quickly as they can,” she said.

However, Schuppan said, although the house may be under contract within a few days of bring listed, the entire process then tends to stall while waiting for appraisals. Also due to the low interest rates, area property owners are taking the opportunity to refinance their current mortgages, which then leads to appraiser doing “double duty.”

“A lot of our closing processes are 60 days out,” she said. “So it’s ‘hurry up and wait.’”

Sometimes, that means that new buyers can get stuck between properties.

Coldwell Banker Action Holders can help with that, in part. The company has a fully furnished property available to rent for buyers in transition — and Schuppan wishes they had five such properties — where sellers’ belongings can remain in storage for a few months while the transition takes place.

Pandemic hits the rental industry hard

Schuppan also manages Action Holdings, a property management company in Grand Island that oversees 325 rental units. As a result, she’s seen the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on renters firsthand.

“Those were probably more the individuals who were affected, that work in the hospitality industry,” she said.

Action Holdings made sure to reach out to those affected by a loss of income to work out payment plans and keep housing stable while tenants applied for unemployment insurance, or sorted out transitions to new employment.

“We got everybody back on track; we have payment plans on probably 10-12 properties that we manage, to help them through this difficult time,” Schuppan said.

Few of Action Holdings’ tenants moved around during the pandemic, something Schuppan attributed to the uncertainty about job losses, finances and also individuals’ familial situations.

Many of its showings already were self-guided, with keys provided through electronic lockboxes that required no in-person contact. The maangement company did temporarily put a hold on showing occupied apartments to prospective renters, preferring instead to only show vacant units and eliminate that possible worry.

“That scared a lot of people, because they were running into that — they needed to move in to somewhere, and they were coming into town for whatever reason and needed a place to live, and they were having a hard time finding management companies that were having showings,” Schuppan said. “I’m glad we were ahead of the curve and could offer that.”

Action Holdings did see an uptick in the usage of its online features, such as bill payment, maintenance requests and even electronic lease agreements, by its current tenants, and many are now comfortable with the process a year later.

