In March 2020, when coronavirus made its way to the United States, no one knew what was coming down the pipeline. And no one knew how long the pandemic would be around.

Some predicted that it would be years. Others hoped for months.

But no matter how long the pandemic itself lasted, everyone became aware of just how long-lasting its effect might be on the way we work, how we live and where we do our business.

“In the beginning, what businesses were really looking for were guidelines,” said Dave Taylor, president of the Grand Island Economic Development Corp. “And guidelines were changing, it almost seemed, daily. Businesses out here wanted to be compliant; they wanted to follow the rules; they wanted to do what’s best for their employees and their customers.”

But determining what was best for everybody was the hardest part, Taylor said. And the GIEDC’s role became that of information coordinator for Grand Island and area businesses in that uncertain time.

“As we worked through that, all the information started coming out as we get a month or two into it (the pandemic),” Taylor said. “And then the first rounds of the (Paycheck Protection Program) started coming out, and all of the details and the applications and (people were asking) ‘Should we be doing this?’ ... or ‘Are the funds going to run out?’ or ‘If I don’t get it in right now, will I not be able to apply in the future?’”

The amount of information that businesses were having to process to make the best decisions for themselves, their employees and their customers, Taylor said, was like nothing he’d encountered before.

“It’s remarkable how many actually chose to stay open and to continue on because there was so much unknown,” he said.

“I give the credit to not only new businesses but even existing businesses for their flexibility, what they’ve been able to adapt to, something that you could never imagined,” Taylor said. “Their adaptability, their willingness to look at different ways to do things ... there’s certain businesses that have had to totally change their marketing plan.

“Zabuni Coffee is a perfect example of that. They opened in November 2019, so four months into it, and he had to change his plan from selling in large bulk to roasting and selling in smaller quantities and looking at a whole different market. That’s just one example of multiple businesses in Grand Island that have had to change what they thought they were going to do and going down a different avenue.”

Restructuring guidelines to stave off the worst

“Once we got through that, and businesses decided, ‘We’re going to try to stay open; we’re going to try to keep as many people employed as possible,’ (the GIEDC) partnered with the city of Grand Island ... and realigned some guidelines for community development block grant funds,” Taylor said.

The city had $225,000 available, and the GIEDC partnered with Central Nebraska Growth Foundation to match that amount at 50 cents on the dollar to keep small businesses in the community afloat.

“It wasn’t enough money to save everybody,” Taylor said, “but we wanted to be able to spread it around to help people get through payroll and some operational expenses.”

To qualify for the funds, businesses had to have fewer than five employees. Retail businesses and restaurants made up the bulk of the recipients, but a few dental offices also applied, as did cosmetology establishments. Each business could apply for $1,500 per employee through the GIEDC/Growth Foundation, and $3,000 per employee through the city.

“In total, if you combine the two, it was $4,500 per employee,” Taylor said. “So it wasn’t going to change the financial position of any company, but it was just trying to help them get through that tough time.”

That program went live June 1, 2020; a news release went out June 2; and all the funds were spoken for by June 15.

The program allows businesses 12 months to repay half of the allocated funds, interest-free. If, after 12 months, businesses have retained the same employees, the remaining 50% of the loan will be forgiven.

“It’s a program that was well-received by businesses, and we’ve heard from several of them who (took) advantage of it to keep people employed,” Taylor said. “We’re glad to be a small part of keeping small businesses thriving.”

Doors stayed open despite difficulties

Nebraska, unlike many other states, did not institute a statewide lockdown. The decision to remain open despite occupancy restrictions, which were handed down by local health departments, remained in the hands of business owners.

“There were still individual decisions being made. There were some businesses that decided to close, and others were trying to follow the mandates,” Taylor said.

“Our unemployment rate (in Grand Island) never spiked” to the level that was seen nationwide, Taylor said. “We were even below the state level.”

Businesses in Grand Island — large businesses and small alike — kept the doors open through the pandemic.

“Our big employers — Case New Holland, Chief Construction, JBS — they’re hiring, they’re looking for employees,” Taylor said. “They stayed working, they stayed busy.”

Adaptations may stick around for the long haul

On the retail side, businesses have adapted to the requirements of social distancing, and some businesses have heavily embraced some internet features that the pandemic brought to the forefront of daily life.

“You can be pretty efficient with your meetings with not having to travel between them,” Taylor said. “You can sit at your desk and jump from one to the other to the other. I think the Zoom side of it, from my perspective, will be the biggest thing put into play as we move forward.”

Looking forward, Taylor expects businesses to consider if remote opportunities will continue to play a role in their business models.

“I think they have to look at it,” he said. “If they’ve been able to maintain the same productivity with not having the space, I think they’re all going to look at it. Like, ‘Does it make sense for us to do this virtually versus coming to an office every day?’”

That may lead to some businesses deciding on smaller central office spaces — Principal Financial sold its Grand Island building to Grand Island Public Schools as part of its transition to fully remote — but the change will not happen quickly.

“Obviously, large businesses and corporations have looked at it,” Taylor said, referencing Principal’s recent move. “In turn, (GIPS taking ownership) will be a very good opportunity for Grand Island.”

Taylor doesn’t see many established businesses following Principal’s example, but he acknowledged that it may play a part in businesses opening in coming years.

“If you’re designing something built to suit, you’re probably going to rethink the office space you’re going to have; but I think existing businesses that I’ve talked to, they all depend on maintaining what they have,” he said.

