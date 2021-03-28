Much to the disappointment of expectant customers, Zabuni does not offer prepared drinks at its storefront, 220 N. Walnut St.

“Almost on a daily basis, we have people walking in: ‘Do you sell coffee? Do you sell drinks, like coffee-coffee?’” co-owner Laban Njuguna said. “We don’t. We’re not licensed to do that; we’re not set up for that.”

Zabuni is an FDA-registered food-manufacturing facility, but it is not set up as a restaurant.

“We can’t sell a latte, or whatever,” Njuguna said.

Right now, Zabuni coffee can be purchased as a prepared drink in several central Nebraska coffee shops — from Bedhead Coffee Co. in St. Paul to Coasters in Aurora to The Chocolate Bar or Story Coffeehouse in Grand Island. It’s even been featured at local breweries, such as Prairie Pride in Grand Island and First Street Brewery in Hastings.

And customers who want to prepare their own coffee at home only have two purchase options: at Zabuni’s facility in downtown Grand Island or at shopzabunicoffee.com.

Njuguna and his wife, Cora, hope to change that, and soon.

“There’s a lot of opportunity to grow in central Nebraska,” Laban Njuguna said. “We want to be the first ones in when you’re talking about specialty coffee. We want to change the perception and educate people about coffee as a product and the ethics behind it, the sustainability.”

Zabuni is exploring the logistics of bringing its coffee to coffee shop and grocery store shelves.

“It’s been interesting, trying to get into those spaces,” Laban Njuguna said. “Short-term, we’re definitely trying to get into Whole Foods now, some of the grocery stores — Hy-Vee, Russ’s Market.”

During 2020, Zabuni also expanded into cold-brew coffee, which is canned at First Street Brewery’s facility in Hastings. The cold brew is also available for purchase at Zabuni’s storefront and online.

“If we’re going to represent Zabuni the brand and also the farmer and show the versatility of the Kenyan bean as an origin, you have to showcase how good this bean is,” Laban Njuguna said. “Our mainstay is still (the) green bean. That’s how we started, that’s why we started. But I think our perspective and our approach now is, as long as we can get the farmers compensated fairly, whatever avenue we use to move coffee — whether it’s roasted or green bean — we need to do that.”

Reaching people where they’re at

There’s a generational difference, Laban Njuguna said, in where he sees people buying their coffee.

The people who buy ground or whole-bean Zabuni coffee in 1-pound bags to brew at home for their morning cuppa tend to skew older. The people using drive-thrus and going into coffee shops on a weekly or daily basis for their morning pick-me-ups tend to skew younger.

“We have to reach as many people as possible,” he said. “If we’re premised on reaching where they’re at, if we’re premised on changing what we’re trying to do for the families and communities back in Kenya, then we also have to make that space (for customers).”

Creating a space that is reflective of both the central Nebraska community and also that of the Kenya farmers would be a unique effort, the Njugunas agreed.

“It’s about having an experience. It’s not just about having a drink,” Laban Njuguna said, “It’s about going in there, enjoying the drinks you’re consuming, and also enjoying the ambiance of the place.”

The goal is to create a gathering space for the community.

“Come there and have your meetings. Come there and enjoy a drink, read a paper, read a book, work on your homework or something,” Laban Njuguna said. “That’s what we want to put out right here in Grand Island, and we think this community is ripe and ready for something like that.”

Bringing a family-friendly space

As parents of four young children, the Njugunas are well aware of the challenges coffee shops can present to families.

“To me, as a mom with four little kids, it is super hard to go to some nicer coffee shops because they’re not set up in a way” that allows for children to be active and present, Cora Njuguna said. “It’s all high top tables, and the whole environment is not conducive to being family-friendly.”

The desire to both accommodate families and a quieter clientele, who retreat to coffee shops for relaxation and atmosphere, is a dichotomy that the Njugunas want to resolve.

“Where can your kids feel comfortable, and where can you feel comfortable with your kids being?” Cora Njuguna asked, voicing a question with answers that don’t always match up.

Post-pandemic, expectations may change

Both Njugunas also are aware that the coronavirus pandemic has changed the coffee industry, not only in how it’s affected its auction business but also how the coffee shop clientele interact with the facilities they frequent.

Laban Njuguna touched base with the owners of Stories Coffee Co. in Omaha, who opened a coffee shop and roastery in the middle of the pandemic.

“What mesmerized me about that place ...I kept asking: ‘You opened during a pandemic. Why is this place always packed?’” Laban Njuguna recalled.

The answer was found in the facility itself: A 3,000-square-foot establishment that offers plenty of open space and lots of natural light.

“People are not feeling cramped up in a small little place. It’s big, it’s airy, there’s a lot of light coming in,” Laban Njuguna said. “Post-pandemic, restaurants and coffee shops have to think about that, people not wanting to feel like they’re in confined spaces — the way the place is set up and social-distanced.”

