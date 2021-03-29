Jennifer Soria faced a deep, quick immersion into telemedicine during Grand Island’s first coronavirus wave in spring 2020.

“I actually started out in the ER at St. Francis as a provider when COVID first hit, knowing that I was going to be transitioning to primary care,” said Soria, a certified physician assistant. “We saw a lot of interesting things happen.

“Almost immediately, like it was probably at the beginning of April, in the emergency room, we started doing telehealth for all those patients coming in with COVID symptoms.”

“At that point, the push was to preserve our PPE (personal protective equipment), because we were seeing big shortages, if you remember, early on,” Soria said. “If we could have a nurse in the room with the patient and avoid having a provider repeatedly going in and using PPE, that was a huge help in those conservation efforts.”

Soria has continued to use telehealth regularly in her current role at the St. Francis Family & Behavioral Medicine clinic.

“From the primary care standpoint, this is probably one of the only benefits of COVID. It really has opened up the use of telehealth,” Soria said. “In the past, it has been used in specialties, especially things like psychiatric care, being able to do remote visits with patients that maybe lived in a really rural area.

“That was probably the biggest user prior to COVID, but now it’s really spread into all specialties and primary care,” Soria said. “I would say prior to COVID, primary care health telehealth visits were pretty much non-existent. If you wanted to be seen, you had to come into the clinic.”

CHI Health Clinic-Family Medicine in Grand Island began virtually connecting patients to providers starting in April 2020, said Annisa Paitz, CHI spokesperson. She said they have completed 275 visits using telehealth. November saw the highest usage, with a spike of more than 21% of all visits happening over the screen or phone. All other months were less than 12.5%.

Sophisticated technology, such as electronic stethoscopes, were used in the ER. More routine telehealth visits in the clinic ask the patients to provide vitals if they have access to a stethoscope.

A telehealth patient signs into Zoom and is placed in a virtual waiting room. A nurse then visits with them for some history, medication details and weight, which can affect dosage levels with some medications.

Once the nurse is finished, the patient is transferred to Soria for the rest of the visit, which is handled right in the flow of her in-office visits.

Soria might move from an examining room to her office telehealth station, which consists of a Zoom-equipped computer with dual monitors and a webcam, and then back to an examining room.

Some patients prefer telehealth because they fear encountering coronavirus or other health threats in the office. For others, transportation may not be available.

Medical providers have shown little hesitancy in adapting to telehealth by Zoom or phone visits.

“We all really saw the need for it. We’ve seen telehealth used before, especially in rural medicine where a specialist is maybe three hours away,” Soria said. “So it wasn’t that it was non-existent. There were already safety protocols in place to prevent people hacking in. That basic stuff you worry about with confidentiality was already there. It was just kind of applying it to these new areas.”

Some early technical challenges were overcome quickly with only an occasional glitch encountered now with Zoom.

Tina Schnitzler “During COVID, this was our way of making sure that we could still see our patients and take good care of them with quality care and still be able to see them and talk to them face-to-face.” — Tina Schnitzler

A patient sometimes is frustrated when they are asked to come into the clinic, because not all situations can be handled through telehealth.

“I think there always is that frustration level for patients when we do the telehealth visit, and we’re like, ‘You know, I just really need you to come in.’ I’m sure that’s discouraging for them, but the bottom line is when it comes down to our patients, we want to make sure that we’re providing the best care possible,” Soria said.

“There’s a lot we can do through telehealth, but there’s always going to be those situations where it’s like, ‘Yeah. I just really need to see ya’”

In St. Paul, at the Howard County Medical Center, telehealth had been used for connecting with specialists, and the coronavirus pandemic brought telehealth more into play locally.

“We utilized telehealth quite frequently in the last 12 months for some of our clinics,” said Morgan Meyer, chief financial officer. “We see patients in nursing homes, and in those months of March, April and May, there were even some patients outside of the nursing home that just weren’t comfortable coming into the facility.

“Telehealth wasn’t a huge thing prior to COVID. But with COVID, docs that see patients in the Loup City nursing home and the Greeley nursing home, and even here in St. Paul, we just did all of those visits through telehealth.”

The clinic also works through Bryan Health using a telehealth cart and has an area set up for telemedicine with the needed hookups. Meyer said she believes the medical center will continue to expand its use of telehealth once the coronavirus crisis eases.

Tina Schnitzler, nurse manager at Central City Medical Clinic through the Merrick Medical Center, said they use telehealth mainly to serve patients in nursing homes.

Dr. Brian Buhlke is our “champion” on using telehealth, Schnitzler said, noting that all the doctors do make use of the technology.

“During COVID, this was our way of making sure that we could still see our patients and take good care of them with quality care and still be able to see them and talk to them face-to-face, “Schnitzler said. Services have been provided in Central City and also in Fullerton.

The only disadvantage Schnitzler cited was the lack of face-to-face contact and the “personal touch.”

“You can look at wounds or anything like that, the progress and things like that on a wound, or it can be their wellness exam or if a new problem arises, we can still help take care of that,” she said of telehealth services.

The advent and proliferation of high-speed internet and ever more powerful computing devices ranging from desktops to laptops to tablets and phones have opened the door to wider medical access in the area.

Whether it’s Zoom or FaceTime or just a telephone, a health provider is just a few clicks or a call away in 2021. Ironically, a medical crisis — the COVID-19 pandemic — probably led to the rapid advances and broad deployment of telehealth strategies.