Four months isn’t very long for a business to find its sea legs. Add in a pandemic raging around the world, and many young businesses started in late 2019 or early 2020 never did make it past their first six months.

When people ask Laban Njuguna how business is going, he can honestly tell them that Zabuni is doing well. Things aren’t going according to plan, per se, but Zabuni is surviving “just because of that central Nebraska community supporting us and coming back again and again and buying coffee.”

Zabuni Specialty Coffee Auction launched in November 2019. Three months later, the world turned on its head.

“I was extremely stressed,” said Njuguna, Zabuni co-owner and operator. “I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know what to make of it.”

Njuguna had taken a business trip to Houston the last week of February and returned to Grand Island just as businesses nationwide began closing their doors, unsure of when — and how — they would reopen.

“It was so abrupt, it was like falling off a cliff,” he said. “It’s one day this is happening, the next day all the things are shutting down. And here, in rural Nebraska, I don’t think we took things very seriously here at first.

“It was more ‘Oh, that happens, it’ll just be one of those things that passes.’”

But soon enough, Nebraskans began sitting up and taking notice.

In Grand Island, which was particularly hard-hit in mid-March to early April 2020, the reality filtered in.

“We were fortunate enough ... we were only going to deal with the auction and wholesale and distribution of green coffee beans throughout the U.S.,” Njuguna said. “That was why Zabuni was set up, to be able to benefit the farmer in Kenya.”

But even before Zabuni officially opened in November, for nearly the year prior, central Nebraskans were asking whether and when the company would be offering smaller quantities of specialty coffee for the home brewers, in addition to selling wholesale quantities to independent coffee shops.

“‘When can we buy coffee? When can we buy coffee?’ That was always the question,” Njuguna said with a smile.

And for the first four months of its existence, Zabuni had to say “no” to that question, unless customers were willing to purchase 132 pounds of green, unroasted coffee beans at a time.

“I sat down, and I talked to my wife (co-owner Cora Njuguna), and I said, ‘Hey, look, I think we need to roast coffee,’” Laban Njuguna said.

“The more I thought about it, the more I said, ‘Look, there’s an opportunity here. We know we have a fantastic product.’ In the gist of things, it’s really good for us — it’s really good for the farmers — to have a presence in the community, to engage with the community (of central Nebraska).”

And there was no better way to engage with local customers than to provide them with what they were seeking: small, 10- or 16-oz bags of either whole bean or ground coffee, roasted for them on the spot at Zabuni’s facility in downtown Grand Island.

“If someone wants to be part of our process — because we really talked about the ethical aspects of what we wanted to do — we should let them,” Laban Njuguna said.

And if customers can’t be part of the process through buying 132-pound bags, they can still help the farmers Zabuni was set up to serve by purchasing a single pound at a time.

Zabuni sourced roasting equipment to set up on-site in January, and also hired an employee to handle the small-batch orders as customers walked in the door or ordered via Zabuni’s website: shopzabunicoffee.com.

And then the pandemic hit.

And businesses — including Zabuni itself and the coffee shops to whom it sells — closed their doors.

And Laban Njuguna began worrying about the future.

Then the unexpected happened. A friend of the Njugunas posted a video on his YouTube channel — Our Tribe of Many — walking his viewers through his daily routine, which happened to include brewing a cup of Zabuni-brand coffee, and Laban Njuguna’s phone began pinging as orders roared in.

“He basically just gave us a plug, and it was just his morning routine. He’s a pastor; he makes his coffee and his day begins,” Laban Njuguna said. “And just doing that ... I was laying in bed with my wife, just staring at the sky stressing about what happens — we have coffee here, it belongs to the farmers, what are we gonna do, I have employees, it’s a new business, we have obligations and responsibilities — and (my phone) just started beeping at me. Ding, ding, ding, ding, ding!”

With every new order placed, Laban Njuguna’s phone went off. And it kept going off, all day long.

“So, we just sat down and let the ‘dings’ keep going,” he said.

Late that night, his friend texted to ask whether, perhaps, Laban Njuguna had seen a difference in Zabuni’s sales.

“I’m a strong believer in God, in my faith,” Laban Njuguna said. “For me, this had been a trying time, so I’d been praying and seeking out direction. And here comes this ‘ding, ding, ding, ding’ thing, and that day, I just told God, ‘Thank you, this is my answer.’”

The answer came in the form of a complete pivot: Zabuni put the wholesale auctions on hold until it is safe to continue them in person, and swung the entire operation toward small-batch order fulfillment.

Throughout the pandemic, Zabuni offered free home delivery to customers within Grand Island.

“People were home. Everybody was home,” Laban Njuguna said. “We were still coming into work because we were considered essential services because we deal with food. So we kept plugging away at that, (knowing) people are home, and how do we reach them?”

The Njugunas began working on Facebook advertisements and pushed their Instagram following as well, using social media to reach new audiences. And their audience kept growing.

One review in particular stuck with Laban Njuguna: “This coffee has been my favorite COVID discovery,” a customer wrote.

“And that, to me, just said a lot, because for me, it’s not about us and what we do here,” he said. “If we don’t mess up a good bean, then the consumers are going to enjoy. Our job is to bring out the best in that bean, but the farmers have pretty much done all the hard work. It’s for us to not botch that.”

Between April and December 2020, “I keep saying this laughing because it doesn’t make sense to me,” Laban Njuguna said, “Shopify was telling us our sales had grown by 3,500%.”

Granted, Cora Njuguna jumped in to add, it wasn’t as unbelievable as it sounded given the starting line was near zero. In January 2020, Zabuni had sold roughly $300 worth of coffee. By December, “it was literally what carried us through,” Cora Njuguna said.

“It’s been really exciting to see, especially around the holidays, how many people from here would come in and not only want to send coffee or pick up coffee for Christmas gifts for other people, but be like, ‘What literature can you include? Help us tell your story,’” Cora Njuguna said.

With all the success came new lessons, as well. The Njugunas discovered that reaching those new audiences wasn’t as simple as typing a few sentences and hitting “post.”

“It’s been tough,” Laban Njuguna said. “That’s when I started realizing how expensive marketing is, and how creative you have to be because you’re fighting for people’s attention and you just have a split-second to do that.”

The Njugunas had a marketing plan set up for a full year before Zabuni opened, but their primary audience was independent coffee shops and wholesale customers who buy in bulk. While Zabuni successfully hosted four auctions between November 2019 and March 2020, that ground to a halt as coffee shops and roasteries shut down. Online auctions, the Njugunas realized, wouldn’t allow for the same kind of return on investment needed to both compensate the farmers and to keep their business running.

“Nobody knew what was what; nobody’s buying stock,” Laban Njuguna said. “And if you’re buying it in 132-pound bags, the average price of that bag is almost $600. You’re not going to put your money into that” when you can’t guarantee it’ll sell.

“We have to pay money for every auction we hold. And in addition, if we don’t have a really solid turnout of people coming and bidding, everyone will get everything for the minimum price,” Cora Njuguna said. “Whereas when we’re continuing to sell but selling without the auction, the farmers actually end up doing better because we don’t have those added fees.”

Finding and selling to individuals in $20 and $40 single sales was an entirely different ballgame.

And it was important that the message and purpose of Zabuni not be lost as well.

“People here ... don’t know about the injustices in coffee, and so we felt that if we’re really premised on educating our central Nebraska community about this, then this is the way to go,” Laban Njuguna said. “This is how we will be able to get them engaged — they have a product they can interact with directly, that they can appreciate.”

Without customers in central Nebraska — and the wider United States, as word-of-mouth recommendations get passed along — Zabuni’s mission to help the individual coffee farmers in Kenya doesn’t succeed.

“We’ve taken that approach of being honest and telling them ‘We cannot do this without you.’” Laban Njuguna said. “You guys have to come and buy this coffee for us to make a difference on the other end.”

