You’re in a pandemic and your home’s furnace dies — or a pipe joint springs a leak, or an electric outlet shoots sparks — what do you do? Probably call a heating/AC technician anyway — or a plumber or an electrician.

The Independent asked a Grand Island electrician, a plumber and the owner of a heating/ventilation/air conditioning (HVAC) business what they have been doing in these extraordinary circumstances.

The answers seemed to depend on whom you talk to — the technician or the owner.

Technicians: Not much change

The plumber and the electrician said not much changed for them when the pandemic hit Grand Island a year ago. They still go on service calls pretty much as usual.

“The routine really didn’t change — the only different routine now is that you’re wearing a mask till this is over,” said plumber Mark Thomas of Herman Plumbing, adding that the face mask is sometimes problematic, “especially if you’re in a hot house.”

“We’re probably using more rubber gloves than we ever have,” Thomas also said.

“If there’s some cases where we can isolate the problem and then come back, then we’ll do that, but if it’s going to affect the whole building or the whole house, then we’ve got to do it now,” he said.

Shawn Messersmith of Messersmith Electric said even mask-wearing was not standard for his work.

“We don’t wear a mask unless the person at the residence or business is wearing a mask and is concerned about it,” Messersmith said. “For most people it’s not an issue.”

“We really haven’t changed things a whole lot — other than electricians carrying masks with them in their vehicles,” he added. “It takes a little bit longer to get materials because you have to have your mask on when you go into stores. We have hand cleaner and gloves as well as masks in case they need them.”

Owners: Many adjustments

On the other hand, Greg Geis is owner of Island Indoor Climate, and he had much to say about the pandemic’s effect on that heating and air conditioning business.

“We’re getting used to it now, but at first it was pretty scary,” Geis said. “When it hit last April we really slowed way down. We didn’t want to go in homes, and our customers didn’t want us coming in their homes. I was skeptical at first, but it just kept going on; at that time, there wasn’t a lot of good information out there about how we protect ourselves — our customers, our employees.”

That company’s service technicians, he said, now regularly use masks (“pretty much all day”), constantly make use of hand sanitizers and “have less contact with our customers.”

“We try to explain a lot more over the phone about what’s happening,” Geis added. “When there’s a ‘higher risk’ situation we wear all the PPE (personal protective equipment) we can.” The technicians wear “masks, booties, gloves — then throw it all away.”

Geis mentioned two other practices his company adopted during the pandemic:

— Daily “safety meetings” each morning along with personal temperature checks. “A lot of younger men — some — that work for us kinda think they’re invincible, so we talk to them about social distancing, ‘keep your mask on,’ sanitizing; I’m pushing them hard on ‘what you do in off-time affects us also, so make sure you’re doing the right thing at home’ — that’s one thing we talk about regularly,” Geis said.

— Waiting to do a job in the home of a person exposed to the virus — if possible. “When we talk to the customers on the phone we try to find out that information — ‘Does anybody in that home have COVID? Have they been exposed to it in the past 14 days?’ — and if they have, we try to postpone the visit if it’s, say, a humidifier problem but they still have heat; we ask them, ‘Can we wait till you’ve been cleared to go to work or whatever?’ But we’ve had a few where we were not able to postpone, so we ask, ‘Can you just isolate yourself in the home and the guys’ll come through whatever door you want and fix it and they’ll call you on the phone to talk about it?’ We’ve had three of those — ‘no heat’ is kind of an emergency in the winter; we have to go,” Geis explained.

COVID-19’s effects on business

The business owners talked most about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on their businesses’ financial conditions and their companies’ workforces. The two interviewed owners — Geis and Messersmith, owner as well as an electrician at Messersmith Electric — have widely divergent opinions about the pandemic generally, but they agreed about its effects on company finances and their workers.

“Toward the end of last year there were some weeks where we were three or four people down; their children had the virus or their mother or father got it and our technicians were around them — it’s hurt us. We didn’t get as much done as we should get done,” Geis said. Two Island Indoor Climate employees actually got the virus themselves.

“Months ago, when they were making people quarantine, it affected my business,” Messersmith said. He noted that employees of businesses, such as his, that dealt with the public had to strictly quarantine if they were exposed to someone with COVID-19, “according to the Health Department,” and the cost of that was sizable regarding time-off pay as well as shortage of workers. “At one time I had four of my six employees off — one had COVID and the rest were off on quarantine,” he said.

“Once it got warm, business went back to usual,” Geis said.