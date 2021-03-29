Pretty much any Hollywood depiction of a therapy session involves a patient seated or reclining on a plush couch in an office. With the advent of telehealth counseling services, it’s more likely that patients are seated on their own couches. Or a beds. Or a computer desks.

In fact, anywhere that the internet is available, it’s now possible to receive mental health therapy and counseling through telehealth platforms, which connect patients and therapists through private, online video communication.

Telehealth services have been around for years, but the onset of COVID-19 made it a necessity to safely provide new and continuing mental health patients with treatment. Because of this, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services allowed health care providers to use communication technology that isn’t fully compliant with HIPAA, such as FaceTime, Facebook Messenger, Google Hangouts, Skype and the free version of Zoom, although Zoom does also have a paid, HIPAA-compliant platform specifically for health care institutions that was introduced in 2017.

Wholeness Healing Center

Wholeness Healing Center, which has offices and provides therapy services to residents across central Nebraska, started incorporating telehealth prior to the pandemic to help clients with social anxiety or who were more comfortable discussing hard topics from comfortable, familiar locations. They hadn’t expanded it due to concerns of barriers such as unreliable internet or not having access or understanding of technology equipped with video capability.

Also, counselors “by nature of their trade, like to be with people,” said Janie Watson, the founder and director of Wholeness Healing Center. The initial adjustment to working from home and seeing clients over Zoom, the video communications platform used by the company, was challenging for her team. But overall, she said, sessions over telehealth have been incredibly positive.

“The connecting does truly happen, and treatment goals are being accomplished. In fact, in some populations, it has been quite comfortable, and maybe even more effective,” Watson said. “On telehealth, both the clients and therapists are present and fully attentive. You can see more facial expressions, and some have been able to be more authentic. This may account for some of the surprising success we have found using telehealth.”

Because Wholeness Healing serves rural populations in addition to residents of Grand Island, Kearney, Broken Bow and Ord, telehealth has made it more convenient for clients who otherwise would have to travel into town for therapy. Clients also can step away for video calls over a lunch break rather than having to request time off.

Telehealth isn’t a solution for everyone, though. Watson said Wholeness Healing’s very young and geriatric clients were difficult to transition to the Zoom format, as well as clients with safety concerns or who weren’t able to find adequate privacy.

“For some of the clients that struggled and could not adjust we have offered in-person sessions, or to come to our office for privacy during their Zoom session with their therapist,” Watson said. “We have tried to work with each case to the best of our abilities, while doing our part to keep the community safe.”

Because health insurance providers were required to make allowances for coverage as part of the declared state of emergency during the pandemic, phone calls were also available as a solution for therapy for older clients who were uncomfortable with video technology. According to an FAQ document created by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, “when behavioral health services cannot be provided in-person or via audio/visual equipment, telephonic service delivery will be allowed during this time.”

GIPS Wellness Center

Counselors Caroline Jones and Stephanie Bauer, who are employed by CHI Health to provide mental health services at the Grand Island Public Schools Wellness Center, contacted each of their clients at the beginning of the pandemic to set up and offer online therapy through secure Zoom. The process “was relatively seamless,” Jones and Bauer said, although telehealth had not previously been provided at the center.

“Most of our clients report feeling that on-screen therapy is very similar to in-person therapy,” Jones and Bauer said. “They feel they are able to connect and build rapport.”

Both Jones and Bauer have received their master’s degrees in science in a field of counseling and psychology and are licensed independent mental health practitioners (LIMHP) and Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselors (LADC). The Wellness Center was created in 1997 through a partnership with St. Francis Medical Center, and serves students from Walnut Middle School and Grand Island Senior High.

Therapists and other medical professionals at the center have been able to return to in-person treatment with the requirement that masks are worn since the district reopened schools in fall 2020. Although telehealth was able to meet the needs of students, Jones and Bauer said many of their clients tended to prefer in-person appointments. They intend to continue scheduling in-person sessions throughout the school day for students and also will offer telehealth appointments.

Contrasts, challenges and contact information

In contrast, Watson said some of the clients who responded best to telehealth were teenagers, who were more familiar with communicating through other video communication tools and social media.

“They are generally comfortable in front of the screen, and when they are in their own space, they seem to be more open and more talkative,” Watson said.

She said Wholeness Healing Center likely will continue offering telehealth and plans to increase in-person appointments as vaccinations for COVID-19 continue. In fact, in-person sessions are already being slowly reintroduced at the smaller offices in Ord, Broken Bow and Kearney. One service that they may not return to as quickly are in-home visits, something they had offered before the pandemic.

One challenge Watson said she and her team faced throughout the pandemic was adjusting to working from home. Therapists at all four of Wholeness Healing Center’s locations set their own schedules but combine to offer services from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. most weekdays, along with some Saturday hours. Because all this time was spent in front of a screen without a need for travel time, it was much easier to work longer hours, especially knowing how much of a challenge the pandemic has been on everyone’s mental health.

“We definitely work after-hours these days,” Watson said.

She and her team are also not immune to the stress of the pandemic. There isn’t the option to walk into another therapist’s office when help is needed to process something, and the Zoom fatigue — exhaustion caused by back-to-back video calls — is real.

“We have had to help encourage our staff to find balance, boundaries, and attend to their own self-care,” Watson said.

More information about Wholeness Healing Center can be found on its website, wholenesshealing.com, or by calling 308-382-5297. For GIPS’ Wellness Center, Jones and Bauer said that students are usually referred to therapy services through school administration and counselors, probation, or the Department of Health and Human Services; parents also can call 308-384-2265 to discuss services for their student.