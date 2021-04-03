PANDEMIC PIVOT: Traditional auctions bow to COVID-19, move online for now

Kelly Kliewer of Aurora says he’s a people person, which is a key element in the job description for auctioneers.

“I like being around people and having a good time,” Kliewer said as he described his 36 years in auctions.

On March 4, Kliewer and his crew were seven miles southeast of Henderson, auctioning tractors, implements and other farm items for Morris and Kathy Peters.

Friends of the Peters, Brenda and Larry Buller of Hillsboro, Kan., made the long drive to Henderson and didn’t return home empty-handed. Larry bought a set of 1938 Ford pickup wheels for $2.50.

“You could say I’m a collector,” Larry said. While he was bidding, Brenda was figuring out how to fit the wheels in their pickup. The wheels were attached to an old wagon frame, but Brenda said there was an easy way to tear it down.

Raleen Vrana of Wahoo said it cost her husband $150 to learn to keep his hands in his pockets at auctions.

“One time he came home with a Hawaiian hula dancer lamp. He said he accidentally raised his hand and was the winning bidder,” Vrana said.