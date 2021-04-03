PANDEMIC PIVOT: Traditional auctions bow to COVID-19, move online for now

Kelly Kliewer of Aurora says he’s a people person, which is a key element in the job description for auctioneers.
“I like being around people and having a good time,” Kliewer said as he described his 36 years in auctions.
On March 4, Kliewer and his crew were seven miles southeast of Henderson, auctioning tractors, implements and other farm items for Morris and Kathy Peters.
Friends of the Peters, Brenda and Larry Buller of Hillsboro, Kan., made the long drive to Henderson and didn’t return home empty-handed. Larry bought a set of 1938 Ford pickup wheels for $2.50.
“You could say I’m a collector,” Larry said. While he was bidding, Brenda was figuring out how to fit the wheels in their pickup. The wheels were attached to an old wagon frame, but Brenda said there was an easy way to tear it down.
Raleen Vrana of Wahoo said it cost her husband $150 to learn to keep his hands in his pockets at auctions.
“One time he came home with a Hawaiian hula dancer lamp. He said he accidentally raised his hand and was the winning bidder,” Vrana said.
Kliewer has a lot of stories, and most revolve around the fact that people are naturally social. He believes there’s hardly a better way of getting together than gathering around the auction ring to watch the drama and listen to the auctioneer’s staccato chant ending with the announcement: “Sold!”
That word is being heard less frequently these days, as the coronavirus pandemic has silenced auctioneers and forced them to lean heavily on the internet to continue in business.
Auction aficionados still can find live auctions, but there are fewer of them because people in the businesses are opting for the safety of online auctions.
The pandemic has a Grand Island auctioneer doing things differently.
“I would agree the virus has pushed us and other auction companies into more online auctions,” said Joel Tuxhorn of YAP Auction in Grand Island. Tuxhorn and his wife, Shana, came to Grand Island from Amarillo, Texas, five years ago to take over YAP (Your Auction Professionals).
Joel Tuxhorn said there’s nothing like a live auction for traditionalists, but for health and safety reasons, the switch to online was necessary.
“We had no other choice but to go online, but in general, the auction business, as a whole, was moving in the online direction before the pandemic,” he said.
YAP conducts many kinds of auctions online. Bidders can visit the business in person to examine items that interest them, but the majority of YAP’s auctions are online, Tuxhorn said.
Kliewer rarely conducted online auctions until the coronavirus arrived in March 2020. Doing business online has eased his safety concerns while greatly expanding his customer base.
Whereas live auctions might attract buyers from adjoining counties, or maybe adjoining states, online sales will attract buyers from multiple states. He said he no longer is surprised to see buyers from across the United States and other countries.
During a simulcast auction in January 2020, Kliewer attracted 350 people to the live auction at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds in Aurora along with 320 online bidders from 33 states and Canada and Mexico.
He has shipped equipment sold at his auctions to Central America and Africa.
Kliewer said his last live auction in November was an estate sale with household merchandise. About 200 to 250 people attended.
“It was a little light,” he said.
Kliewer said other auctioneers are reporting higher than usual bids for some of the items sold online.
Tuxhorn said preparing for online auctions and following up requires an entirely different skill set. Rather than barking the sale, he collects photographs of all items to be auctioned. The photos and item descriptions then are entered into his auction app so bidding can begin. A recent collectibles auction had 400 items, which added up to a lot of photos and a lot of posting.
While technology has changed auctioneering, psychology remains the same, he said. A smart auctioneer doesn’t lead with low-priced items “or the bidders will stay low for the entire auction.”
After the sale it’s time to ship out merchandise to distant buyers.
“We do all our shipping in-house. Shana handles all of that,” Tuxhorn said about his wife. Their sister-in-law, Deidre Tuxhorn, helps with the shipping.
One of the more unusual items they’ve shipped was an old-fashioned hay rake. The implement had to be disassembled and each tine was individually wrapped.
Joel Tuxhorn said, despite the pandemic, YAP is a healthy business. Federal money from the federal Paycheck Protection Program was helpful earlier in the crisis.
He and Kliewer both say they and many of their customers are itching for business to return to normal.
“At first going online was a real shock to us. You always have changing technology, but it’s becoming more old-hat getting things ready for the online sale,” Tuxhorn said.
Kliewer said there may be large differences in how to conduct live auctions vs. online, but he’s confident that both systems can achieve what sellers desire: a sold sign on their offerings.
“The people who want to buy stuff, they’ll always be there,” he said.
Kliewer now is confident with online auctions, but intuition and experience tell him there’s value in tradition.