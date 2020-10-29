Pandemic relief grants awarded to humanities groups

Humanities Nebraska recently provided an additional $308,956 in relief grants to 74 humanities organizations across Nebraska, each of which continues to battle the challenges of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The funding was made possible by a special distribution to Humanities Nebraska from the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, which, in turn, was matched by an anonymous donor.

Some of the funds were distributed to organizations in Grand Island, Hastings, Aurora, Broken Bow and Ravenna.

— In Grand Island, the Stuhr Museum Foundation received $7,500 and the Hall County Historical Society was presented with $3,000.

— The Hastings Museum of Natural and Cultural History was awarded $4,640.

— The Plainsman Museum in Aurora received $5,000.

— The Custer County Historical Society of Broken Bow was the recipient of $2,500.

— The Historical Society of Ravenna was awarded $1,500.

As a demonstration of the continuing financial struggles of cultural institutions serving local communities during the pandemic, more than $650,000 in support was requested during the two-week application window.

“Humanities Nebraska is grateful to our partners at the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, who recognized the continuing operational challenges facing cultural nonprofits who have endured prolonged closures, reduced revenues, and other factors due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Humanities Nebraska Executive Director Chris Sommerich said in a statement.