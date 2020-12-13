Pandemic sparks tree-buying epidemic

HASTINGS — Trying to spruce up the pandemic season, families are producing quite a harvest at America’s Christmas tree farms.

The Pine Patch Tree Farm in Hastings is one of many tree farms nationwide that are out of trees.

Normally, Pine Patch still has trees the first two weekends of December. But this year, families cleared out his supply on Thanksgiving weekend, “which is unheard of,” said Dave Glass, who owns the tree farm with his wife, Nytha.

At Pine Patch, customers are able to cut their own trees or purchase pre-cut Fraser firs.

Both of those selections are gone. Glass sold his entire supply of 350 pre-cut trees, and this year’s quota of 100 trees that customers cut themselves.

Glass has 800 trees growing on his farm. The trees take eight years to grow, so he limits each year’s total to 100 to keep the supply consistent.

This year saw a greater demand and a quicker arrival by customers.

“People came earlier and the demand was way up,” he said.

Glass said he believes people were just wanting to “do something and get out of the house.”