Pandemic sparks urge to bring new life to familiar spaces

If necessity is the mother of invention, a pandemic may be the mother of reinvention.

Greater Grand Island residents hunkered down last spring as COVID-19 spread. Hall County was hit early and hard, slowing or stopping most normal activities.

People spent more time at home and as their walls and floors became more and more familiar, those confines seemed to be calling for change. Deferred vacation spending, stimulus checks and money formerly used for entertainment and dining out could be targeted toward home improvement.

The Sherwin-Williams Paint store in downtown Grand Island saw increased interest in home improvement projects, according to Jared Jackson, assistant manager.

“There’s a lot of people coming in. We see a little bit of remodels. Tearing out walls and moving things around in a house, putting up new cabinets. But the majority is just repainting rooms, putting a fresh coat of paint on the walls,” Jackson said.

The store didn’t allow customers inside during the height of the pandemic and resorted to curbside pickup only. “Even then it was still just as busy,” Jackson said.

Other paint and flooring stores also reported increased demand and interest in home projects.